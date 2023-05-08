Fans all say the same thing about Olly Murs’ accent after Coronation Concert

Olly Murs may have opened King Charles III’s Coronation Concert but it was his accent that got people talking.

Fans of The Voice UK coach noticed that he’d developed a distinctly transatlantic twang as he started singing!

As Olly belted out his classic hit Dance With Me Tonight many viewers took to social media to discuss.

Olly Murs sang with an American twang at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert (Credit: BBC)

Fans discuss Olly Murs accent

One fan said: “Olly is American now.”

Another commented: “Okay so Olly Murs is the new Liam Payne with the American accent.”

A third pondered: “I love Olly and I know he sings in an American accent but he’s at the KING OF ENGLAND’S Coronation guys.”

The Essex-born star put on quite the show (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile the 38-year-old singer, who hails from Essex, was loving his time at the landmark event.

He kept fans updated on Instagram, telling them that he’d been to the gym ahead of the performance and was feeling “pumped”.

And when he came off the stage, an excited Olly said: “Think I enjoyed that.”

Olly takes some time off after the Coronation

He also explained to his followers that he’d been the afterparty at Windsor Castle where he “got to meet some absolute legends.”

“Thank you for all your kind messages about my performance, I loved it,” he added on Instagram stories.

“What an honour it was. I loved every minute of it.”

Olly then spoke about taking the next few weeks off for some ‘me time’, which could well be alluding to his summer wedding plans.

Olly and body-builder girlfriend Amelia Tank have been together for four years after initially meeting in the gym in 2019.

And there’s a very sweet reason why the couple are planning a wedding in the UK rather than abroad.

Olly recently said: “It will be in the UK because our grandparents are both so old. We want them to both be there.”

