England v Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final takes place tonight (Wednesday July 7) – as if you didn’t know.

Here’s our ultimate cheat sheet primer for the big game – who are the Danish players to look out for, what’s the head-to-head record like between the two and where can you watch all the drama unfold?

Kasper Schmeichel is one of Denmark’s most recognisable players (Credit: Federico Gambarini/DPA/Cover Images)

Who are the Danish players to look out for during England v Denmark?

Denmark have a host of familiar players in their team.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel players for Leicester City in England, while the likes of Jannik Vestergaard, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Christian Norgaard also ply their trade in the UK.

Elsewhere, skipper Simon Kjær plays for Italian giants AC Milan and is a rock in the centre of defence.

Left-back Joakim Mæhle has had an outstanding tournament, while centre forward Kasper Dolberg is the danger man.

The Nice striker has scored three goals so far in the tournament.

Kasper Dolberg is one to watch (Credit: Franz Waelischmiller/ SVEN SIMON/DPA/Cover Images)

Have Denmark beaten England before?

The short answer is yes, and as recently as last year.

England played Denmark twice in the UEFA Nations League in 2020.

They drew 0-0 in Copenhagen, but then in the return game at Wembley, Denmark won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Christian Eriksen.

Going back further, England beat Denmark in a friendly in 2014 1-0, and then 3-0 in the World Cup round of 16 in 2002.

Overall though, England have a good record against the Danes. They have played each other 21 times, with England winning 12 of them, and drawing five.

ITV is broadcasting the game tonight (Credit: ITV)

Where can you watch England v Denmark?

ITV has the rights to tonight’s big game, and the channel is really going for it.

The build-up starts at 6.30pm, which means a full hour and a half of fun and games before kick-off at 8pm.

In the studio, Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright.

Raheem Sterling in action for England (Credit: Jvºrgen Fromme/DPA/Cover Images)

What are the match odds for tonight?

According to Paddy Power, England are 7/10 on favourites.

For a draw it’s 5/2 and for a Denmark win it’s 9/2.

Will football be coming home? We haven’t got long to wait to find out!