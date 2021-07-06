Italy v Spain in the semi-final of Euro 2020 is upon us and aside from the football on the pitch and the fans in the stands, it’s the participants’ national anthems that are also provoking discussion.

From absolute bangers to austere, pound-your-chest songs, Euro 2020 has it all.

So ahead of tonight’s big match, what are our favourite anthems of the tournament?

Italy v Spain Euro 2020 – what are the best national anthems?

1 Italy

Fratelli D’Italia has to be number one.

An absolute, sing-a-long classic it has a skippy march tempo that increases the bpm after a mid-section.

And when you see fans actually dancing in the crowd to a national anthem you know it’s something special.

2 Scotland

Ah, the bagpipes, the drums… the Flower Of Scotland ringing out across the stadium. It’s something we’d never thought we see again for a while.

But Scotland’s participation in this tournament – their first since 1998 – has given the opportunity for the team to belt out this slow burner.

It’s an evocative, emotional song. And the words are easy to understand, even though they’re Scottish (JOKE!).

3 France

Another jaunty number, Le Marseillaise is an instantly recognisable tune across the world.

It skips merrily along and has just about the right balance of accessibility and pomp and ceremony.

And, crucially, it can be belted out with much gusto.

4 Finland

Euro 2020 marks Finland’s debut in the finals of a major tournament, and their presence has been refreshing.

Not least for their splendid national anthem, which swells into some huge crescendos and some furious table-thumping moments.

Come back soon you Eagle Owls!

5 Russia

Another old, old country and another old, old national anthem, which makes everyone misty-eyed whenever they hear it.

Not a banger, but like Finland before it, a really stirring, almost operatic anthem that ebbs and flows and builds into a gushing climax.

Where’s God Save The Queen?

We had to remain entirely neutral and objective in our top five ranking, and let’s be honest – God Save The Queen is hardly a tune that will fill the dancefloors.

However, it does have a certain dignity and quiet confidence about it. And it’s England’s national anthem.

Let’s hope we’re all singing it on Sunday.