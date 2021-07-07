England v Denmark takes place in Euro 2020, and being British we would obviously love to see England get through to the final.

But let’s consider Denmark for a second.

Everyone has been behind the nation since the shocking events on June 12, and we’re no different.

But there are other reasons it’s okay to root for the Scandinavian nation – just look at the very great things they have gifted to the world.

England v Denmark Euro 2020

The Christian Eriksen factor

Let’s face it, the real reason so many people will be rooting for Denmark is because of what happened to their star midfielder, Christian Eriksen.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan player shockingly collapsed during Denmark’s opening game against Nordic neighbours Finland.

In traumatic scenes, teammates formed a human shield around their friend as he received life-saving medical attention.

The whole footballing world hoped against hope that he would pull through.

To everyone’s relief he did, and it was revealed that he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

If that isn’t enough to be okay(ish) with Denmark winning, we don’t know what to tell you.

The British connection

So many of Denmark’s players currently ply their trade in the Premier League in England.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel plays for Leicester City, who recently won the FA Cup.

Andreas Christensen plays for Chelsea, Jannik Vestergaard plays for Southampton, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg plays for Tottenham… the list goes on.

Heck, even Christian Eriksen once played for Spurs himself.

So you needn’t feel bad – rooting for Denmark is like rooting for an extension of England. Kind of.

They’re perennial underdogs

Despite a decent qualifying record in recent tournaments, the Danes are still considered perennial underdogs.

And it’s easy to see why – the Scandinavian country’s population doesn’t even hit six million.

The last time Denmark won a tournament was in 1992, when they beat Germany in the European Championships against all odds.

It was a huge upset then, so who’s to say they can’t do it again?

Hygge

Yes, Denmark has given hygge to the world and this is a very good thing.

Recently, Denmark was voted as the world’s second happiest place to live and a lot of it is down to the Danes’ approach to life.

This state of being has been marketed as ‘hygge’ – something that requires a “consciousness, a certain slowness, and the ability to enjoy the present”.

Let’s face it, Denmark has to endure dark, cold, winter days and hygge helps to keep their spirits up. Even if this means lighting a scented candle or making the best hot chocolate ever.

But there are bigger things that contribute to the country’s general happiness.

In Denmark, you will get paid 90 per cent of your wages for two years if you lose your job, and the average maternity leave is 52 weeks.

Sign us up!

Danish pastries

The Danes also gifted the world Danish pastries.

Denmark has Austrian bakers to thank for first making its famed, delicious pastries.

The Vienna Bread we all now know as Danish pastries was first made in 1840 in the country, and became a staple of Danish society.

Fast forward a century or so, and you can’t move for them in every coffee shop or supermarket around the world.

Tak (thanks!), Denmark (and the Austrian bakers who first introduced them).

The Little Mermaid

Say what now?

Yes, the Disney favourite actually hails from Denmark, thanks to iconic author Hans Christian Andersen.

Hans lived and worked in Denmark throughout the 19th century and dreamt up some of the world’s most famous fairytales.

Thumbelina, Tom Thumb, the Brothers Grimm, The Ugly Duckling, The Snow Queen… they were all down to Hans.

Christian Eriksen

