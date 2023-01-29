Esther Rantzen issues statement on cancer diagnosis which has ‘spread’ but she ‘remains optimistic’

Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed she has lung cancer in a statement released today (Sunday January 29).

The founder of ChildLine said that although it had “spread”, she ‘remained optimistic’.

Dame Esther Rantzen reveals cancer diagnosis

In her statement, via The Mirror, she said: “In the last few weeks I have discovered that I am suffering from lung cancer which has now spread.

“At the moment I am undergoing various tests, to assess the best treatment.”

She continued: “I have decided not to keep this secret any more because I find it difficult to skulk around various hospitals wearing an unconvincing disguise, and because I would rather you heard the facts from me.

“As I am sure you will understand, while I am awaiting the results of the tests, I am unable to answer questions.

“Thanks to the extraordinary skills of the medical profession there are wonderful new treatments, so I am remaining optimistic.”

In the statement the 82-year-old said she wanted to offer her “thanks to everyone who has made my life so joyful.”

She went on to address her children, Miriam, Rebecca and Joshua, as well as her friends, and her colleagues.

Esther also said she was “inspired” by the viewers – children and older – who have “trusted me with their stories”.

Life of Dame Esther Rantzen

Dame Esther Rantzen was a household name in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

She was best-known for presenting That’s Life!

The programme featured investigations, topical issues and entertainment and ran from 1973 to 1994.

She also established children’s charity ChildLine in 1986.

It offer counselling and support to children up to age 19.

In 2013, Dame Esther set up The Silver Line, a charity to support elderly people battling loneliness. She decided to offer the service after struggling with loneliness herself following the death of her husband in 2000.

Esther was married to TV producer and filmmaker Desmond Wilcox, who died of a heart attack in 2000 aged 69.

Esther went on Celebrity First Dates in 2016 and admitted during a Loose Women interview her kids “did not want me to do it”.

“I was only doing it, really to embarrass my children!”

However, she also said: “It would be fantastic to fall in love again.”

In 2019 Esther admitted on Desert Island Discs she felt she had been “lucky” to launch her career when she did.

“A few generations later, I wasn’t nearly pretty enough,” she confessed.

“I was aware that if I didn’t do a job well, preferably better than a man would, then I would make it much harder for the next generation of women,” she also added.

