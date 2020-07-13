The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 13th July 2020
Emmerdale’s Charley Webb shares family photo with husband Matthew Wolfenden and sons

They explored the woods as a family

By Rebecca Carter
Charley Webb has shared a sweet family photo with her husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three sons.

The Emmerdale couple are parents to Buster, 10, Bowie, four, and Ace, who will turn one this month.

The photo shows the family on a Sunday walk as little Ace was strapped to Charley's back.

My little family🤍

Read more: Charley Webb shares adorable selfie with youngest son Ace during family outing

Charley, 32, wrote: "My little family," followed by a white heart emoji.

Fans gushed over the family picture with one person commenting: "God you two make good looking kids."

The little pouty lip in the back is sooooo cute!

Another said: "The most beautiful family."

A third added: "Beautiful looking family."

Others were amused by Ace's "pouty" face at the back.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have three sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One wrote: "Baby's face at the back, love it!!!"

Another gushed: "The little pouty lip in the back is sooooo cute!"

Charley and Matthew welcomed Ace in July last year.

Back in May, the Debbie Dingle actress shared a snap which showed the family shortly after Ace was born.

In the post, Charley opened up about her pregnancy struggles and said she finds being pregnant "hard".

What did she say?

Charley said she finds being pregnant "hard" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charley wrote: "This is our first picture as a 5. A couple of hours after Ace was born.

"I can’t lie, I find being pregnant really hard but at the same time I do know how lucky I am to be able to fall pregnant pretty easily/at all.

"I had horrendous sickness with all 3 of the boys which pretty much lasted my whole pregnancies."

Charley added that she "found it so hard to be able to function".

She said: "All I wanted to do was lie down and sleep.

"Something that gets harder when you’ve got others running around. I know it could have been a lot worse so I’m not complaining, I’m just being honest."

This is our first picture as a 5. A couple of hours after Ace was born🤍I can’t lie, I find being pregnant really hard but at the same time I do know how lucky I am to be able to fall pregnant pretty easily/at all. I had horrendous sickness with all 3 of the boys which pretty much lasted my whole pregnancies. I found it so hard to be able to function, all I wanted to do was lie down and sleep. Something that gets harder when you’ve got others running around. I know it could have been a lot worse so I’m not complaining, I’m just being honest. My births on the other hand have all been amazing. I suffered with post natal depression after Buster which I didn’t realise at the time. With Bowie I was so aware how I felt before that I really managed things much better. I made sure I got him in a routine really early on and for me, I think that helped me (I’m a bit of a control freak). The jump from 2-3 I found the hardest. Luckily Ace is a really good baby but suddenly there’s more of them than there is of you. As I’ve got older (and had more babies) I’ve learnt that talking to friends and being honest with how I’m feeling has been the best thing for me. That would be my biggest piece of advice, be honest, be truthful. No feelings are wrong, no matter what they are. We all have good days and bad and that’s ok. I’d love to hear your stories. For every story and experience about your journey to motherhood shared using the hashtag #myexpertmidwifeXpandas @My_Expertmidwife will donate £1 to @Pandas_UK to support women suffering and help end the stigma around maternal mental health ❤️

Read more: Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden delight fans with hilarious Kardashian impressions

She added: "My births on the other hand have all been amazing.

"I suffered with post natal depression after Buster which I didn’t realise at the time.

"With Bowie I was so aware how I felt before that I really managed things much better.

"The jump from 2-3 I found the hardest. Luckily Ace is a really good baby but suddenly there’s more of them than there is of you."

Can you relate to Charley's comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

