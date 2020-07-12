Charley Webb shares adorable selfie with youngest son Ace during family outing

Soap star Charley Webb looks absolutely radiant as she enjoys a Sunday stroll with her three sons.

The married mum-of-three, 32, shared a series of adorable snaps of her family exploring the woods.

Taking to social media, she shared one particularly gorgeous snap with her youngest Ace.

On Instagram she shared a selfie of them together in view of her some 463,000 followers.

Little Ace, one, is shown strapped to her back as they enjoy a country jaunt.

Charley Webb shared this very cute snap of sons Buster and Bowie looking proud of their branch fortress (Credit: Instagram @miss_charleywebb)

She later shared a photo of Buster 10, and Bowie, four, proudly showing off their "fairy doors".

The young chaps appear to have made a fortress out of sticks in their local woods.

The Emmerdale star shares her three children with her husband and soap co-star Matthew Wolfenden, 40.

During lockdown, the couple were applauded for their creative methods of keeping their boys entertained.

From hilarious TikTok videos to plenty of country walks, the parents appear to be very much hands-on.

Just last week she opened up about how difficult it has been raising little Ace in particular during these uncertain times.

How sweet does little Ace look? (Credit: Instagram @miss_charleywebb)

She shared that he was struggling with teething in particular.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote: "Ace has been really struggling with his teeth and ice lollies seem to be the only things that are really helping.

"Banana, ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, and oat milk if your little ones are teething badly."

She also spoke to OK! Magazine of how the COVID-19 pandemic has left her with crippling anxiety.

Charley told the mag: "I've had terrible health anxiety. At the start it was really bad because I'd be constantly on my phone reading about the virus or watching the news to the point I couldn't stop crying.

"Matthew told me I had to stop reading about it. In the end, I had to completely stop watching the news. Now I limit myself."

Charley says she has "no plans" to reprise her role of Debbie Dingle at the moment (Credit: ITV)

While Emmerdale has returned to filming, Charley remains on maternity leave.

She first joined the soap back in 2002 and has only taken breaks in filming for each of her maternity leave periods.

However, she has said this time she has "no plans" to return to the ITV soap at the moment.

Speaking at the launch of Inflata Nation Peterborough in January she said: "I’m still on maternity leave at the moment. It’s been good but three kids is a different ball game.

"It’s been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment."

Do you want to see Charley back on Emmerdale? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.