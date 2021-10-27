Emmerdale star Danny Miller welcomes first baby with fiancée

Emmerdale Danny Miller has announced he’s welcomed his first baby with his fiancée, Steph.

The Aaron Dingle actor shared the happy news to his social media on Wednesday (October 27).

Danny shared a beautiful black and white image of him and Steph holding their newborn’s teeny tiny hand.

Alongside the family’s hands was a sign which read: “Hello world.”

Danny gushed: “I was lucky enough to find someone who shines bright enough to lead me out of the dark, but I never imagined to be lead to the brightest place imaginable.”

Meanwhile, Steph shared the same photo on her own Instagram account alongside a touching message.

Steph and Danny have welcomed their first baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote: “I was lucky enough to find someone who shines bright enough to lead me out of the dark, but I never imagined to be lead to the brightest place imaginable, my baby.

“I never realised the happiness a child brings you.

“Thank you @danny_b_miller for showing me true happiness and being the best support imaginable!”

Fans congratulated the couple on their new arrival.

Fans congratulated Danny on his baby news (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

One person said: “Congratulations Mummy & Daddy and welcome to this crazy world little bundle of love.”

Another wrote: “Ahh congratulations. Welcome to tiredness you never thought possible.

“But also discovering real love.”

A third added: “Congratulations to you both.”

Another commented: “So happy for you. Congratulations.”

Danny and Steph revealed their baby news in May 2021 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

When did Danny Miller and Steph announce their pregnancy?

The couple announced their baby news in May of this year after discovering Steph was pregnant in February 2021.

Danny and Steph found out she was expecting a month after their holiday to St Lucia and shortly before they were set to begin IVF treatment.

Meanwhile, during their romantic getaway, Danny had also proposed to Steph.

In May, Danny told OK! Magazine: “It was unbelievable because we’d been told it probably wasn’t going to happen for us naturally, so we just feel so incredibly lucky.

“We’re very humbled by it as we know not everyone is as lucky.”

In addition, Steph added: “It was a massive surprise. Because emotionally we’d been psyching ourselves up for IVF. It was meant to be. We got engaged at the beginning of January and found out we were expecting in February.”

Last month, Danny and Steph opened up about their wedding plans and she revealed he’s planning the nuptials!

She told OK! Magazine in September: “Because he organises his charity balls for Once Upon Smile he’s way more organised with things like that than me and knows what he’s doing.”

