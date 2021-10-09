Emmerdale star Danny Miller shares gorgeous snap of fiancée’s growing baby bump

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle in the soap, has posted a beautiful picture of his pregnant fiancée, Steph.

Danny revealed back in May that he and Steph were engaged and expecting a baby together.

The news was all-the-more exciting for the couple who had been told they may not conceive naturally.

What did Danny Miller say in his latest post?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Miller (@danny_b_miller)

Sharing an image of pregnant Steph on Instagram on Saturday (October 9), Danny wrote: “My love for these two I can’t describe in a caption.”

And Steph replied: “We love you more.”

We’re not crying, you are!

Fans were quick to comment on how gorgeous Steph looked and how she was “autumn ready.”

“She’s glowing,” gushed one, meanwhile another added: “This is such a beautiful pic, so natural.”

When is Danny Miller’s baby due?

Steph and Danny got engaged in January (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny and Steph discovered she was expecting in February 2021, which means their little bundle of joy is due really soon!

Speaking to OK! Magazine Danny revealed: “It was unbelievable because we’d been told it probably wasn’t going to happen for us naturally, so we just feel so incredibly lucky.”

The couple had got engaged a month earlier in St Lucia on a trip to celebrate the actor’s 30th birthday.

He proposed during a candlelit meal with Danny later sharing on social media: “A moment I’ll never forget for so many reasons. Thank you @stephjones1710 for making me the happiest man alive.”

The parents-to-be met at primary school, but have only been dating for two years.

Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale

Danny Miller plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Danny’s character, Aaron Dingle, has been a little quiet of late in the Dales.

He is happily loved up with his boyfriend Ben, who he discovered was homeless. The pair moved in together, but will their relationship last?

Previously, Aaron was married to Robert Sugden. They formed the extremely popular couple Robron.

However, they were torn apart when actor Ryan Hawley decided to leave the show and Robert was sent to prison for killing his sister’s rapist.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

