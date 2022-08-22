Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has revealed the sad reason she won’t marry her beloved fiancé, Al.

The Mandy Dingle actress has been engaged to Al for four years but they won’t be tying the knot any time soon.

Instead, the couple has decided to keep things just as they are.

Speaking to The Mirror, Lisa revealed the reason behind their decision – it’s because both of them have lost their mums.

The 46-year-old star said they have agreed they don’t want anything to change.

She told the publication: “Both of us talk about it all the time and feel as long as we’re happy we don’t need rings on our fingers.

Is Lisa Riley married?

“We’ve lost both our mums. And when it comes to things like weddings, you do it for the other people.”

She added: “I’m never going to change my name, so really, what would be different? And I wouldn’t be able to wear a wedding band very much because I’ve always got Mandy’s jewellery on.”

Lisa lost her much-loved mum, Cath, ten years ago following a battle with breast cancer.

Lisa plays Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And Al’s mum, who was affectionately known as ‘Nana’, sadly passed away earlier this year, also from cancer.

Lisa’s on-screen aunt, Faith Dingle is currently fighting breast cancer and will head into palliative care in October, coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Lisa is an ambassador for charity Breast Cancer Now, who consulted with Emmerdale over Faith’s emotional storyline.

Lisa Riley’s mum

Just last month, Lisa paid tribute to her mum on Instagram, on the tenth anniversary of her death.

She posted a shot of a framed photo of Cath, surrounded by candles and flowers.

Lisa captioned the post: “My beloved mum Cath lost her battle with cancer ten years ago today. The pain as I write this is as raw as it was back then.

“You’ve heard it said many times, ‘it gets easier with time,’ does it?

“The biggest hole is in my heart always because my mum was so unique, so funny, so compassionate, so caring, unbelievably happy, so giving with her time, to everyone.”

Lisa continued saying: “She literally shone like the brightest star you’ve ever seen, and everybody says the same, ‘Cath Riley, once met, never forgotten,’ hearing this still makes me cry. Because I suppose I struggle coming to terms with how young she was.

“The lesson I’ve learnt is this. I lean on my nearest and dearest, and for this I’m so incredibly blessed.

“My Al, my family, my best friends, my work family and work colleagues. You hold me up on the days I’m down and really emotional, you all keep me laughing because you know that’s how I deal with things best…

“For this today, please accept my upmost gratitude. May anyone else feeling real grief today, read this and find someone close whom they can talk to, as talking and expressing your inner feelings helps.

“It really does and I say this with truth and honesty.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

