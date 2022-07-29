Emmerdale: Lisa Riley pays heartfelt tribute to her mum on ‘painful’ anniversary

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle in the soap, has paid tribute to her late mother Cath on the ten year anniversary of her death.

The 46-year-old actress lost her beloved mum, Cath, following a long battle with breast cancer in 2012.

Now Lisa has paid tribute to her mum, opening up about the pain of losing her and thanking her close ones for supporting her.

Emmerdale: Lisa Riley pays heartfelt tribute to her mum

Lisa shared a picture of a photograph of Cath surrounded by flowers and candles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Lisa wrote: “My beloved mum Cath lost her battle with cancer ten years ago today. The pain as I write this is as raw as it was back then.

“You’ve heard it said many times, ‘it gets easier with time,’ does it?

“The biggest hole is in my heart always because my mum was so unique, so funny, so compassionate, so caring, unbelievably happy, so giving with her time, to everyone.”

Lisa plays Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Lisa Riley: How old is she? Is she married?

Lisa thanks her family and friends

Lisa continued saying: “She literally shone like the brightest star you’ve ever seen, and everybody says the same, ‘Cath Riley, once met, never forgotten,’ hearing this still makes me cry. Because I suppose I struggle coming to terms with how young she was.

“The lesson I’ve learnt is this. I lean on my nearest and dearest, and for this I’m so incredibly blessed.

“My Al, my family, my best friends, my work family and work colleagues. You hold me up on the days I’m down and really emotional, you all keep me laughing because you know that’s how I deal with things best…

“For this today, please accept my upmost gratitude. May anyone else feeling real grief today, read this and find someone close whom they can talk to, as talking and expressing your inner feelings helps.

“It really does and I say this with truth and honesty.”

Lisa’s followers commented on the post sending her love.

One wrote: “Sending love.”

A second said: “I feel the pain and the void, thinking of you.”

Another commented: “Thinking of you.”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!