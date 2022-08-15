Lisa Riley issues stark warning on Twitter as she apologises to fans

Lisa Riley has taken to Twitter to issue her fans with a stark warning about a scam email doing the rounds.

Lisa, who plays Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale, told fans she has had hundreds of messages on Instagram and Facebook about the scam and warned them not to open it if they get one.

The actress apologised profusely to her followers, telling them she has no control over the scam.

Lisa issued a warning to fans about the scam (Credit: LooseWomen/YouTube)

Lisa Riley on Twitter

The email claims to offer a natural fat-burning pill that Lisa supposedly pitched on Dragons’ Den.

It says it was the most-watched episode of all time, before asking for recipients’ bank details.

Two images of Lisa are included in the fake mail-out, before and after she lost 12 stone in weight. The star has never been on Dragons’ Den.

Lisa warned: “DO NOT OPEN THIS. I’ve been sent hundreds of messages saying they have had this sent on Instagram & Facebook.

“PLEASE DO NOT OPEN IT! Report it it’s a SCAM! They are asking for bank details. I am so sorry I have absolutely zero control of this.”

Her followers flocked to offer her their support, condemning the scammers.

Lisa’s followers supported her (Credit: ITV)

What did her followers say?

Lisa’s Emmerdale co-star, Michelle Hardwick, wrote: “What is wrong with people?” followed by a fuming-face emoji.

Another fan thanked her for the warning while another wrote: “Lisa, don’t apologise. It’s not your fault.”

And another warned that Lisa isn’t the only celeb to suffer, saying: “You’re not the only one they’re targeting, seems to change on a weekly basis.”

Lisa plays Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Lisa recently thanked her fans for their support as she revealed it was the 10-year anniversary of her mum, Cath’s, death.

She took to Instagram and posted a photo of a pinboard spelling out ‘Thank you”. Lisa captioned the post: “THANK YOU, THANK YOU, so much for the enormous amount of support you all sent to me yesterday.

“The messages spoke such love and truth…I wanted you all to know how it helped, especially the volume of people suffering exactly the same, so it proves when you are suffering, it’s good to share. THANK YOU again.”

Cath sadly passed away in 2012 following a long battle with breast cancer.

