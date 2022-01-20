Emmerdale and Peaky Blinders actor Tony Kirkup died at home just hours after hospital discharge

Toby Kirkup, star of Emmerdale and Peaky Blinders, died just hours after being discharged from the hospital.

The actor tragically passed away on August 29, 2020. He was 48 years old.

Toby passed away in 2020 (Credit: Facebook)

Emmerdale star Toby Kirkup’s death

On August 29, 2020, Toby went to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after complaining about having chest pains. The actor also claimed to have been feeling tingling in his arms.

He was diagnosed with gastritis and then sent back home.

However, just hours later, the 48-year-old tragically passed away, alone. The post-mortem came to the conclusion that Toby had died from natural causes.

An inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court revealed that Toby’s family his death investigated. They believed he had been diagnosed incorrectly. They claimed that doctors had focused on his stomach pains, rather than his chest pains.

A statement said the family believed that Toby had been wrongly diagnosed due to “a perception of excessive alcohol and drug use”. They argued that Toby had been “clean” since spending a stint rehab almost 10 years before he passed.

How did Emmerdale’s Toby Kirkup die?

Toby’s death was subject to a coroner’s inquest (Credit: Facebook)

Toby’s family also wanted to know why he’d been “sent home with lifestyle advice and told to get some Gaviscon”.

They learned that a week prior to his passing, Toby had been celebrating his birthday. He had been “making use of recreational drugs and alcohol”.

However, pathologist Dr. Karen Ramsden concluded that Toby had died from bleeding caused by a ruptured aortic arch aneurysm.

“I don’t think we can prove chronic cocaine usage was the cause,” she said, despite cocaine being in his system.

Dr. Robert Palin, who had treated Toby in hospital, confirmed that Toby had been complaining of chest pains. However, his chest pains didn’t come up in their conversation.

He also said that hearing about Toby’s recreational use of drugs and alcohol didn’t change his opinion that the cause of the actor’s pain was gastritis.

Coroner’s said that Toby died from natural causes (Credit: Facebook)

Aneurism ‘undetectable’

A consultant in emergency medicine, Dr. Thomas Davies, said that the aneurism that killed Toby would have been present when the actor went to the hospital. However, he revealed that it would have been “undetectable”.

Coroners came to the conclusion that Toby had died from natural causes.

“I’m not at all critical of anything that has taken place within the hospital and I understand the reason for the discharge,” assistant coroner Ian Pears said.

“It is one of those things where, unfortunately, the condition has then ruptured and become a terminal event.”

As an actor, Toby appeared in Emmerdale and Peaky Blinders. He also appeared in Channel 4‘s The Mill.

He also performed many Shakespearean plays with a theatre company in Manchester.