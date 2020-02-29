Emma Willis shows off incredible body in new Next collection

Emma Willis has given her followers a serious case of bikini envy while on a sun-kissed photoshoot in Mauritius.

The 43-year-old presenter stunned in a series of stylish outfits, including a gingham bikini top and white flowing trousers, as she modelled her latest collection for Next.

The string of photos also featured a leopard-print beach dress, a tailored co-ord and a second printed swimwear set, which showcased the star's washboard abs.

Alongside the snaps, she wrote: "Throwback to delicious Mauritius, casual jeep poses and quite possibly my favourite @nextofficial collection yet!

"Full of colour as we head into Spring. Swipe across for a lil sneak peek and hit the link in my bio to see the full range."

Fans were quick to gush over the photos, with one writing: "You really are stunning. Inside and out."

A second commented: "Wow !! Emma you look absolutely incredible and very beautiful."

Another said: "You could literally wear a bin bag and look sensational. However, if this collection can make me look half as fab as you then I’m sold."

The Voice host was met with a string of gushing comments from fans (Credit: Splash)

Emma's latest collection marks her sixth with the popular high street retailer.

She previously revealed she was "chuffed" to be teaming up with brand, telling her followers shortly after her second collection was released: "I'm chuffed to bits to now be launching a second collection with Next.

"I’ve learnt so much from working closely with the brand and their in-house design teams; I’m now constantly looking for inspiration on prints and colours.

"In the design process I’m mindful of styles that suit lots of different silhouettes in the hope there’s something for everyone in the collection."

The mum-of-three showed off her incredible figure during a recent photoshoot for Next (Credit: Splash)

And while Emma may have opted for a relaxed take on her signature pixie cut in the photos for her latest range, it was only last week the star branched out and tried something a little different with her locks.

The star shared a string of snaps of herself backstage at The Voice, including two photos showing her trademark short hair has been plaited.

Her followers were just as keen for the behind-the-scenes photos for the popular ITV hit, with one saying: "Stunning as always and amazing hair."

Emma has three children with husband and Busted star Matt - Isabelle, 10, Ace, eight, and three-year-old Trixie.

