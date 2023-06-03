Tom Bradby shares crushing details of Emily Morgan’s shock cancer diagnosis and her ‘bravery’ in her final days

A week after the death of Emily Morgan, her ITV colleague Tom Bradby has opened up about her “devastating” cancer diagnosis and her “bravery” in her final days.

Much-loved journalist Emily sadly died last week (Friday May 26) aged 45 from lung cancer, which she had kept private. ITV News confirmed her death on Saturday (May 27), and made a heartbreaking tribute to her three days later (May 30) ITV News.

And now, Emily’s colleague and friend Tom has shared an insight into the TV star’s final days – revealing she wanted to “look at what she felt was her inevitable end squarely in the face”.

Emily Morgan died aged just 45 (Credit: ITV)

ITV star on Emily Morgan shock cancer diagnosis

Writing in The Telegraph, Tom recalled the moment Emily told him about her “devastating” cancer diagnosis. “When she called me some six or seven weeks ago to say she’d received a devastating cancer diagnosis, I could scarcely believe it,” he wrote.

Tom also noted how she was a fit, healthy 45-year-old and a long-distance runner.

She died as she lived. With incredible courage, with dignity, with humour.

Nonetheless, Tom revealed that from that “very first call” Emily intended to look at her “inevitable end squarely in the face”.

He explained: “The only bright light in the dismal period that followed was witnessing her bravery as she faced her fate with an equanimity that was genuinely inspiring.

“She died as she lived. With incredible courage, with dignity, with humour. And amid an ocean of love for those, and from those, she was closest to.”

Tom has since opened up about her diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Emily Morgan death

As the sad news broke of Emily’s death on Saturday evening, devastated colleagues shared their devastation. Many spoke of her dedication and talent as a health and science editor.

Viewers echoed this sentiment, praising her on-screen professionalism and thanking her especially for the coverage of Covid.

Emily’s final broadcast for ITV was a warning over the state of the NHS in a report on hospital waiting times. She spoke of cancer patients who “don’t have time to wait” for treatment.

She shared: “Sadly though, there are those who don’t have time to wait. Those with cancer. Such a brutal disease, the longer it’s left to grow, the harder it is to treat.”

