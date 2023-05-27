News

ITN staff devastated to announce death of respected reporter Emily Morgan at just 45

Emily was the health and science editor

By Kaggie Hyland
| Updated:

ITN has announced the devastating death of popular news broadcaster Emily Morgan.

A tribute released this evening read: “We are devastated at the passing of our remarkable colleague Emily Morgan.

“Emily was a hugely talented journalist and a much-loved friend and mentor to so many here. She will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with Emily’s family.”

Andrew Dagnell, editor of ITV Network News, said he and colleagues were deeply saddened by the death of such a “remarkable colleague”, adding: “Her reporting was instrumental in exposing the immense pressure and strain that NHS workers were under, and she became a trusted voice for the public during an unprecedented time.

“Emily’s passion for the role was evident in everything she did and her work was a constant reminder of why journalism matters.

“Her dedication to informing and educating our viewers will continue to inspire all those who were privileged to work alongside her.

Emily Morgan ‘proud to be a journalist’

“Our thoughts are with Emily’s family. Emily was proud to be a journalist, but she was even more proud of her family.

“She adored them. We are sending them our love and support at this unthinkably difficult time.

“Emily was an exceptional journalist, a devoted mother and wife, and a true trailblazer in our field.

“Her friendship, her professionalism, and her enormous contribution to our industry and to the public conversation will not be forgotten.”

Emily, 45, was ITN’s health and science editor and had worked for the organisation for 23 years.

She was mum to two young daughters.

Tributes began flooding social media immediately news of her death was announced.

Royal correspondent Chris Ship summed up people’s feelings, tweeting: “With a very heavy heart, we announce the death of our much loved friend and colleague @emilymorganitv. She was such a beautiful person and a dear friend. As Health Editor, Emily was fearless in reporting Covid to the nation in 2020. Talented, kind, full of humanity. She was 45.”

