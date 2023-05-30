ITV viewers in tears as Tom Bradby makes heartbreaking tribute to Emily Morgan following her tragic death

ITV News viewers admitted they were in tears over anchor Tom Bradby’s heartbreaking tribute to colleague Emily Morgan following her tragic death.

Emily Morgan died last week (Friday May 26) aged 45 from lung cancer, which she had kept private. ITV News confirmed her death on Saturday (May 27), and made a heartbreaking tribute to her on today’s (May 30) ITV News.

Emily Morgan passed away on Friday May 26 (Credit: ITV)

Tom Bradby’s heartbreaking tribute to Emily Morgan

During ITV’s Lunchtime News at 1pm today, Tom Bradby made a heartbreaking tribute to Emily Morgan, leaving many viewers in tears. Tom said: “She will be familiar to most, if not all of you, as our health editor Emily Morgan became a household name during the dark days of the pandemic.”

He added: “If the shire volume of time spent on Covid wards exposed her to a degree of risk, she was always clear to as why she was doing it.” A clip then played of Emily speaking about her “duty” as a journalist to report in the Covid wards.

She must’ve had her faults, we all do. But we didn’t see them.

Tom complimented the “clarity, style, charisma, compassion and basic humanity” in Emily’s reporting. On a more personal note, ITV News anchor Tom explained he worked with Emily “every day” for five years at Westminster. He added: “She was brilliant at her job, it’s true. But she was also incredibly funny, and completely irreverent. Like many friendships born at work, it was full of the talk of the joys of home. We watched her fall in love, get married, have children – her wonderful daughters.”

He concluded: “She must’ve had her faults, we all do. But we didn’t see them. In the 33 years I’ve been here, I’m not sure I’ve witnessed someone more popular in this newsroom. We are devastated, we really loved her, and if you’d known her, you would’ve too.”

Many viewers broke down in tears over the tribute to Emily (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers admit tears over the tribute

The beautiful tribute led many viewers to admit to breaking down in tears while watching. One person said: “This moved me to tears especially his final words. We amble through life not realising that we are making a difference and how much we’re thought of.” A second viewer added: “Beautiful speech from Tom Bradby. So touching and emotional.”

Another viewer wrote: “A moving and sincere tribute to a wonderful spirit who entered our homes and touched our lives. Heartbroken for her family, friends and colleagues.” A fourth person agreed: “Tom Bradby, you have me in tears with your wonderful, kind and genuine tribute.”

Another wrote: “Lovely tribute. It had me in tears. Life can be so cruel.”

