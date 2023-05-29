Emily Morgan: What she ‘wanted the world to know’ following her tragic death at 45

Many ITV viewers have been deeply moved by the death of ITN journalist Emily Morgan, who died at the age of 45 on Friday.

As the sad news broke of Emily’s death on Saturday evening, devastated colleagues spoke of her dedication and talent as a health and science editor.

Viewers echoed this sentiment, praising her on-screen professionalism and thanking her especially for the coverage of Covid.

But while Emily, who had worked on ITV News for 23 years, was a ‘proud journalist’, as one colleague phrased it, she also wanted to be remembered for something more important.

ITV announced the death of Emily Morgan at the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Emily Morgan legacy

Prior to her death, Emily told ITN colleagues that she wanted to be remembered as a mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend. She had previously said: “They are the things that matter.”

Fighting back tears as he reported on Emily’s death at the weekend, News At 10 presenter Geraint Vincent echoed her last wishes: “Tonight we have something to report that has affected all of us at ITV news very deeply.

“It is the death after a short illness of our on-screen colleague and much-loved friend Emily Morgan, our much loved health and science editor.

“Emily worked here for 23 years first behind the scenes as a producer, but for most of that time lighting up our programmes every day as a political and then health reporter. At 45 years old, she was at the very top of her game as anyone who followed her peerless reporting of the Covid pandemic will remember well.

“But she was also, as she wanted the world to know, a mum to her two cherished daughters, a wife, a sister and a daughter herself and it is with all of her family that our thoughts are with tonight.”

Emily Morgan’s final ITV News broadcast was about cancer waiting lists (Credit: ITV)

Emily Morgan’s final ITV broadcast

Emily’s final broadcast for ITV was a warning over the state of the NHS in a report on hospital waiting times – she spoke of cancer patients who “don’t have time to wait” for treatment.

She shared: “Sadly though, there are those who don’t have time to wait. Those with cancer. Such a brutal disease, the longer it’s left to grow, the harder it is to treat.”

