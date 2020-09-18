Emily Atack shows off one stone weight loss in tight shorts and shirt get-up

Emily Atack looks absolutely lovely as she showcases her one stone weight loss.

The former Inbetweeners actress, 30, looks svelte and toned in her latest snap.

She took to social media to post a pic of her preparing to film for her new ITV2 comedy sketch show.

Sharing with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, she wrote: “2 shows in one day DONE. Had the family in tonight. Safe to say my parents are scarred for life #TheEmilyAtackShow.”

Emily attending the NTAs earlier this year before lockdown (Credit: SplashNews)

Emily’s shed the pounds during lockdown

Posing in a pair of tight black shorts with a lacy black shirt – she looks effortlessly glamorous.

Fans rushed to comment on how fab she looks.

One user commented: “You look unreal” and another posted: “Looking gorgeous!!!”

Several others compared her to the late Caroline Flack.

One penned: “Oh my gosh. It’s like looking at Caroline flack. God rest her soul x.”

She’s embraced a clean foods diet

And another user noted: “Getting serious Caroline Flack vibes! Yaaaaassssss Queen.”

Emily revealed during lockdown that she has lost an impressive one stone.

After a troll taunted her that she was eating too much in self-isolation – she clapped back.

Replying to the comment on Instagram, Emily declared: “I’ve lost a stone in the last 3 months because I’m cooking like this and eating cleaner. So you are incorrect.”

Last year Emily revealed to Closer magazine that she had put on weight.

Emily is filming a new comedy sketch series for ITV2 (Credit: SplashNews)

However, she told the mag she felt happy and content at being 11 stone.

She said: “I’ve realised that I’m probably the biggest I’ve ever been. I weigh 11st.

“I’ve never weighed 11st, but I’m doing everything I’ve always wanted to do.

Emily then added: “I look back at photographs of when I was slimmer, looking a bit gaunt, and I was definitely unhappier.”

She lost an estimated half a stone when she competed on 2018’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

At one point she lifted up her shirt to reveal her loose trousers and noticeably flatter stomach.

She told her fellow campmates at the time: “These were tight when I came in here.

“I just want to lose a bit of weight so that when I get home and it’s Christmas I have a bit of room and can put it back on again.

“I love food so much, I love cheese and champagne and salads, fries, yum!”

