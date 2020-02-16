Elton John breaks down in tears as he cancels concert mid-performance over illness

Elton John was forced to call off his concert in New Zealand this weekend mid-way through a performance.

The musical legend, who is currently in the middle of his last-ever world tour, has been battling pneumonia and it's had a devastating impact on his voice.

He burst into tears as he walked off-stage shortly after being tended to by paramedics at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

According to BBC News the star told the sold-out crowd: "I've just completely lost my voice. I can't sing. I've got to go. I'm sorry."

Paramedics helped the emotional star walk off stage as the audience cheered in support.

Elton told his adoring fans at the beginning of the show that he had been diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia' earlier in the week.

In a post on Instagram following the concert, the popular entertainer expressed his disappointment with having to call it quits.

"I want to thank everyone who attended tonight's gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible," shared the singer.

"I played and sang my heart out until my voice could sing no more.

He continued: "I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight's performance.

"I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton."

Elton won an Oscar earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rushed to share their support for their idol, with one responding: "We must protect this man at all costs!"

While another added: "We're just so bloody proud of you Elton!"

Back in October, Elton revealed that he was once just "24 hours from death" after contracting an infection.

The I'm Still Standing hitmaker got seriously ill after surgery for prostate cancer back in 2017, where fluid was leaking from his lymph nodes.

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said: "I was incredibly lucky - although, I have to say, I didn't feel terribly lucky at the time. I lay awake all night, wondering if I was going to die.

"In the hospital, alone at the dead of night, I'd prayed: Please don't let me die, please let me see my kids again, please give me a little longer."

