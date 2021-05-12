Elliott Wright has endured triple tragedy after he revealed his beloved dog Poppy died.

Poppy’s sad passing follows the death of the former TOWIE star’s father death and also the incident where his Marbella restaurant burned down.

What did Elliott Wright say about his dog?

The reality star and businessman, 41, shared the sad news on social media site Instagram.

He showed two photos of Poppy in his stories and paid tribute to his pooch.

The heartbreaking message said: “R.I.P my little Poppy… you will be missed sorely.

“Up there with grandad now… sleep well, thank you for being such a beautiful soul.”

A second photo showed Poppy being cuddled in the garden by what’s thought to be Elliott’s oldest daughter, Olivia.

Elliott’s father Edward died in March

Elliott’s anguish has been amplified thanks to two recent tragedies.

In March, his 66-year-old father, Edward, died after an eight-week battle with Covid-19.

Elliott shared the news on Instagram and wrote: “It is with heart wrenching regret, that I have to post this post.

“My father Edward George Wright passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the 02.03.2021 after bravely fighting Covid for 8 weeks…

“For those who knew my father, you know what a great man he was, always smiling, always humble, always happy, despite the fact in his later years he bravely fought prostate cancer.

“To Dad, what can I say that you don’t already know in heaven, you are and will always be my rock, my best friend, the man who taught me to always be a gentleman, to put family first!”

What happened to Elliott’s restaurant?

However, Elliott’s year was about to get worse when his Marbella restaurant Olivia’s La Cala burnt down in late April.

Once again, he also wrote on Instagram: “It’s too soon to say why, all that matters is it has.

“More importantly in life you get tested.

“It’s been a very testing couple of years… especially recently… but if you know me, you know I will rise from this.

“I will rebuild it big[ger] and better then before. I will never be beaten.”