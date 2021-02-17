Eating With My Ex is back with a celebrity special featuring James Locke and Yazmin Oukhellou.

The Only Way Is Essex co-stars initially called time on their three-year romance back in 2019.

But when did James and Yazmin officially split and did the reality stars get back together?

James Locke and Yazmin Oukhellou feature on the new series of Eating With My Ex (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Eating With My Ex?

During the tense meal, the pair discussed what went wrong in their relationship.

Despite starting off well, Yazmin revealed things soon turned sour.

The 26-year-old said: “You were my best friend and I’d tell you everything and I relied on you for a lot.”

Read more: Gemma Collins says she’ll be ‘pregnant and engaged by the end of the year’

Meanwhile, James believed Yazmin “messed up” following their split.

In a separate clip, James told the camera: “I ain’t being funny, Yazmin knows the score, I was a catch, she done well with me. Since me, it’s been all downhill.”

The 34-year-old also went on to say that Yazmin’s “passion” became “borderline obsession”.

Yazmin came face to face with James on the BBC series (Credit: BBC)

Defending herself, Yaz said: “When I first met you, what attracted me to you then started to grate on me.

“The whole flash, big I am and centre of attention, it got on my nerves.”

In the show, James continued to deny the claims that he cheated, which had always been an insecurity of Yazmin’s.

Eating With My Ex: When did James Locke and Yazmin Oukhellou split?

The co-stars first split in 2019 over claims he had cheated whilst on a romantic holiday to Turkey.

During an episode of TOWIE, Yazmin revealed she begged James for the truth on “her hands and knees”.

However, James fiercely denied the claims.

The couple enjoyed an on/off relationship since they started dating back in 2017.

The former couple appear on TOWIE (Credit: BBC)

Did the TOWIE co-stars get back together?

Yes, James and Yazmin reunited last year.

The pair were pictured together in Majorca before going public with their romance once again.

Despite their previous struggles, the two appeared happier than ever and swiftly moved back in together.

When I first met you, what attracted me to you then started to grate on me

The Essex hunk told MailOnline: “It’s all good with Yaz, everything is good, no complaints!

“I think we’re going to move in together due to the lockdown, so I’m going to move into the her place in Hertfordshire, see if she can put up with me!”

Meanwhile, Yazmin often commented on how James had “changed”.

James and Yazmin recently split in Dubai (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are James Locke and Yazmin Oukhellou together now?

According to reports, the couple recently ended their romance following a series of rows.

James and Yazmin were in Dubai, but it wasn’t the dream getaway they had planned.

Speaking to OK!, James shared: “We’ve broken up. We tried to make it work and we really thought it was going to be different this time but things don’t always work out as you’d expect.

Read more: Gemma Collins’ net worth: How much is the Diva Forever star worth?

“I have a lot of love for Yaz and a huge amount of respect for her but we’re just better apart.”

In addition, Yazmin said: “James and I have split up amicably. I love James but we’re not good together.”

James previously dated TOWIE co-star Danielle Armstrong, while Yazmin was linked to Lauren Goodger’s jailbird ex Jake McLean.

Eating With My Ex Celebrity Special is available on BBC iPlayer now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.