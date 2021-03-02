Kirk Norcross, the son of late businessman Mick, has returned to work following his dad’s death.

The former TOWIE star, 32, shared a snap of himself smiling as he promoted his high-pressure jet washing business, KN Jet Services.

The post marks the first time Kirk has been pictured online since his dad’s tragic passing in January.

Meanwhile, Kirk and his family remembered Mick in a private service last week.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (March 1), the reality star beamed for the camera whilst showing off his handy work.

Feels good to be doing what I enjoy again.

Kirk also shared a series of transformation photos as he worked away on various homes.

Mick Norcross sadly took his own life in January (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Later on, the star thanked fans for their support following his dad’s death.

He posted to his Instagram Story: “Hi guys! Thank you for all the messages but this is a business page purely for my business! Thank you.”

Mick Norcross death: When was the star laid to rest?

Last week, Mick’s close family gathered for a private funeral to pay their respects.

The 57-year-old businessman took his own life in the basement of his Essex home, a coroner confirmed in February.

Mick starred in TOWIE alongside his son Kirk (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Following the service, the star’s son Mason took to Instagram to share a special tribute.

In the emotional post, Mason wrote: “I wish I could thank you for everything you done for me.

“You gave me the best 19 years a boy could ever ask for, I will love you forever dad until we meet again.”

The 19-year-old also posted a selection of photos alongside his dad.

The TOWIE star was laid to rest last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kirk ‘offered counselling from TOWIE’

Meanwhile, following Mick’s death, TOWIE confirmed they had offered Kirk bereavement counselling.

The father and son both quit the show back in 2013.

On Instagram, the reality series stated: “Bereavement counselling is available to any of our cast past and present should they need our support in processing this very sad news.”

They also posted a tribute to Mick, saying: “Everyone at TOWIE is shocked and deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Mick’s death. He was hugely popular with cast, crew and the audience alike.

“Charming, generous and host to many of Essex’s most glamorous events, Mick will be missed by us all. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

