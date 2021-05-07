Ellie Goulding has officially shared the adorable name for her baby son – Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

The singer and her husband Caspar Jopling made the announcement in The Times’ Births, Deaths and Marriages section.

The couple welcomed Arthur on April 29, with mum and baby being “healthy and happy”.

Ellie Goulding welcomed her first baby with husband Caspar Jopling last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ellie Goulding gives birth

Meanwhile, Caspar confirmed the news on his social media profile.

Alongside a shot of the newspaper announcement, the art dealer wrote: “It is better to hear the rebuke of the wise, than for a man to hear the song of fools .. not sure what that means exactly [[ ps hi A.E.W.J. ]].”

Furthermore, following the birth, he also added a sweet message to his Instagram Story.

Mum and baby both healthy and happy

“Mum and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful,” Caspar penned.

“I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy – Thank you x.”

Fans rushed to congratulate the new parents, with one saying: “Welcome to the world sweet baby Arthur.”

A second added: “What a beautiful announcement. Congratulations to you both and welcome to the world Arthur.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Congratulations and welcome to Arthur Ever Winter.”

Another shared: “Congratulations to the both of you.”

When did the couple announce their baby joy?

Meanwhile, the couple confirmed their baby joy back in February.

The singer, 34, was already seven months along at the time.

During an interview, she revealed lockdown had allowed them to keep the news private.

Ellie and Casper wed in August 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to Vogue magazine, the star shared: “I was pregnant and had no idea. That was [around] the time when Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out.

“It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality.

“Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human.”

Furthermore, Ellie and Casper wed in a lavish ceremony in August 2019.

The couple are particularly close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who also welcomed their first son in February.

