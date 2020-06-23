Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian share touching tributes to Steve Bing after his death

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has penned a touching tribute to former husband Steve Bing after his death.

The 55-year-old broke her silence after Steve - who she shares son Damian with - reportedly took his own life.

Taking to social media today, Liz uploaded a number of snaps of herself and Steve throughout the course of their relationship.

She wrote: "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end.

"Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.

"In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages ❤️ ."

The former couple began dating in 2000, and welcomed son Damian, 18, in 2002 after they split.

Damian's words

Meanwhile, son Damian shared an emotional message of his own.

Alongside a photograph of a sunrise, he said: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news.

"I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness.

"This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Fans rushed to comment their support, with one writing: "Terribly sad for you @damianhurley1. Sending love and prayers."

Another said: "Thinking of you at this difficult time, stay strong and you’re blessed to have your family and friends with you."

A third added: "So sorry for your loss. Hugs to you and your mom. God bless you."

A fourth shared: "Sending love and prayers xxx."

Shock death

News of Steve's death broke today (June 23).

Law enforcement sources have told TMZ he died after falling from an apartment building in Los Angeles' Century City neighbourhood.

Steve's publicist Michelle Bega confirmed his death to Sky News, admitting she was "overwhelmed trying to process this unbelievable and sad event".

The 55-year-old also had daughter Kira Bonder with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

The screenwriter co-wrote 2003 comedy movie Kangaroo Jack and he financed Tom Hanks 2004 film The Polar Express to the tune of a reported $100 million, nearly half the production cost.

He also executive produced Sylvester Stallone movie Get Carter in 2000, and produced Hotel Noir in 2012.

