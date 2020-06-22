Kate Garraway’s co-star confirms it’s ‘full-steam ahead’ with new show when husband Derek is better

Myles Stephenson has said his breakfast show with Kate Garraway will be "full-steam ahead" when her husband is better.

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after battling coronavirus in intensive care.

The Good Morning Britain host recently said Derek is now free of COVID-19.

However, it has done so much damage to his body it is unclear whether he will recover.

Myles said his show with Kate Garraway will be "full-steam ahead" when her husband is better

Back in February, it was announced that Kate and Myles will be hosting a Saturday morning show together.

Breakfast At Garraway's will see the I'm A Celebrity co-stars joined by a slew of famous guests.

It has been ordered for 22 episodes and will have Kate as the main host and Myles as her trusty sidekick.

However, with Derek still in hospital, Kate and Myles are launching their show when he's better.

Myles told OK! Magazine: "I’m doing Breakfast At Garraway’s with Kate [Garraway] when we can.

Derek has been in hospital since March

"Obviously, the situation with Kate is [bleep], but when Derek gets better, we can go full-steam ahead with that."

Myles said he's spoken to Kate "as much as I can" but he doesn't want to "bombard her with questions" because she "needs her close friends and family around her".

When Derek gets better, we can go full steam ahead with that.

He sent his prayers to her, Derek and their two children and wants to "respect that she wants privacy".

Father's Day message

On Sunday, Kate shared an update on Derek as she paid tribute to him on Father's Day.

Myles sent his prayers to Kate, Derek and their kids

Kate shared a collage of photos of Derek with their kids, her own dad and Derek's father.

She wrote: "A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have my Dad."

Kate then thanked everyone for their "kind messages" after an interview on GMB, which was her first since Derek became ill.

She added: "Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now.

"BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may.

"Hope - because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him.

"And, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover."

