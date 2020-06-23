Dizzee Rascal praised for shutting down Piers Morgan's Black Lives Matter question

Dizzee Rascal has been praised for shutting down Piers Morgan.

He appeared on Good Morning Britain today (June 23) to promote a series of upcoming drive-in gigs across the UK.

But within minutes of the interview starting, Piers tried to steer the conversation towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dizzee Rascal shuts down Piers Morgan

The grime star wasn't impressed and was quick to stop the presenter in his tracks.

"Am I the black spokesperson? Do I have a view? I've got a bunch of views, but it's early if I'm honest," he hit back.

"I know my view matters, but today we're talking about the drive-in and I hope this isn't a missed opportunity to speak out on a lot of the badness that's been happening.

"But look, it's really nice and sunny outside today and I can't really be bothered to get into all of this, this morning.

"I've brought my afro out so I know I'm looking a bit natural and that so I don't know – maybe that's why you're asking the question."

Piers then tried to explain himself in pointing out what Dizzee is one of UK's most famous black artists.

However, in doing so, he began talking over his guest.

GMB gets tense

Dizzee then took back the reins: "Piers, I watch you on telly and you never let anyone speak. I'm not the one.

"You're not going to do that to me, mate. Not this morning. Let's keep it calm. I'm just saying I've got a bunch of views but right now is not the time.

"I can personally take any opportunity I want when I want because of social media but right now, it's really early and it's just going to cause a bunch of whatever unnecessarily.

"You can't force me."

When Piers described Dizzee's reaction as "aggressive", the rapper called him out instantly.

"This is what happens as well – I've become the aggressive black man," Dizzee said.

"I told you I just wanted to be nice.

"We're not going to fall out but Akala is the spokesman for something sensible. "

'It's going to be a proper concert.'@DizzeeRascal will be performing at drive-in gigs during the summer.



He tells @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 what they can expect from the new format.



Watch GMB on ITV and The ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/vCg8T92kPn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 23, 2020

GMB fans praise Dizzee Rascal

Viewers tuning in at home showered Dizzee with praise following the interview,

"Dizzee just shutdown Morgan and completely messed-up the manipulation planned by GMB – brilliant," wrote one.

Another added: "@GMB love Dizzee’s Response to Piers Morgan he just shuts him down. Big respect to my man."

Moments later, a third tweeted: "Brilliant interview Dizzee, respect to you sir, didn't get pulled into the political stuff on @gmb."

Shortly after, a fourth added: "Thoroughly enjoyed Dizzee Rascal shutting Piers Morgan down #gmb"

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

