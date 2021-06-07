EastEnders star Max Bowden ‘in bits’ as he grieves third death in less than a year

EastEnders actor Max Bowden has admitted he’s “in bits” as he grieves the loss of a friend.

The Ben Mitchell star shared the sad news on his Instagram page on Sunday (June 6) as he paid tribute to his pal.

Alongside a photo of himself and friend Luke, actor Max expressed his heartache.

Max paid tribute to his friend Luke (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did EastEnders star Max Bowden say?

The soap star wrote: “Heart’s in bits right now. Lukey, will always love you my bro. Rest easy now. Freestyle the [bleep] out of it up there.”

Read more: EastEnders: Jessie Wallace baffles fans with X-rated comment on Max Bowden’s snap

It’s not known how Luke died.

This is the third loss Max has suffered in less than a year.

Max plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

In February, the actor confirmed he had lost his friend to COVID-19.

Max revealed the heartbreaking final message he sent to celebrity agent Terry Mills, who had been placed in a medically induced coma before his death.

Max wrote on Instagram at the time: “I will love you until my last breath – you took me in when no one else would have me.

“You looked after me, and protected me when I was at my lowest.

Max has lost three people in his life in less than a year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“You nurtured me and helped me see light and you sprayed my feet when they were stinking out the house.”

Max went on to say that he didn’t “know a life without you” and he didn’t “want a life without you”.

However, he said Terry would “be with me”.

Max emotionally concluded the post: “You made my family feel like they were the only people in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Bowden (@bowden5)

What else did Max say?

“I will never forget when you ran down the red carpet at the NTA’s to make my Nan feel like a queen.

“The last messages we sent each other before you fell ill, were that we loved each other. And I always will Tel. Thank you for every thing you gave me. My life will never be the same. Sleep well, my wonderful friend.”

Meanwhile, in October 2020, Max revealed his grandfather had passed away after battling cancer.

At the time, he said on social media: “On Monday evening I lost my grandad to his battle with cancer.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Monday, June 7 2021

“In his last weeks he was overwhelmed by the amazing love and care the @macmillancancer nurses provided him with.”

Max then asked people to donate to the charity if they could.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.