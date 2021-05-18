EastEnders veteran Jessie Wallace has left fans baffled after commenting an explicit message on Max Bowden’s snap.

The 49-year-old actress took to social media to share her thoughts on a handsome photo of Max on the red carpet.

However, her response appeared to shock some soap fans.

Jessie Wallace posted an X-rated comment on Max Bowden’s snap (Credit: BBC One)

What did Jessie share?

In the photo, Max was seen posing on the red carpet at the National Television Awards.

He captioned the shot: “Been a lifetime since this photo #ntas.”

The post was met to a string of loving messages from his co-stars.

Read more: Kat Slater in EastEnders: Her loves, lows and biggest mistakes – which is Phil Mitchell?

Lorraine Stanley commented: “Love you.”

In addition, Danny Hatchard said: “Sex on legs.”

Meanwhile, Jessie seemingly took it one step further with her comment.

Max shared a shot of himself on the red carpet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Referring to a woman’s private parts, she added: “Remember… if you need a [bleep] to cry on… I’m yer gal.”

And the comment didn’t go unnoticed with soap fans.

One replied to the post: “Omg.”

I’m definitely using this as a pick up line!

A second joked: “I’m definitely using this as a pick up line. Cheers Jess.”

Another said: “@jessie.wallace_official we need more Kat, Ben & Phil scenes.”

Furthermore, Max added a string of laughing face emojis.

Jessie stunned fans with her explicit comment (Credit: BBC)

Jessie returns to EastEnders

The actress first joined the much-loved soap as Kat Slater back in 2000.

Over the past two decades, she has taken multiple breaks from the show.

Meanwhile, last year, Jessie returned to the Square after being suspended for two months.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, May 18 2021

At the time, her behaviour reportedly caused bosses to hold a crisis meeting and she was temporarily written out of storylines.

The break followed shortly after Jessie split from her former boyfriend Paul Keepin.

Furthermore, she was also suspended in the mid-2000s after running into trouble with show bosses.

EastEnders air tonight (May 18) at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.