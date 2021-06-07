EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal stabbing horror on Albert Square.

Meanwhile Violet and Rainie begin to clash and Lola starts to notice changes in Isaac.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Phil has a proposition

Phil has a proposition for Kat (Credit: BBC)

After asking Callum to quit his job, Callum tells Ben he’ll think about it. But deep down he’s torn.

Over at the Slaters’ house, an oblivious Phil isn’t happy to see two policemen there, assuming the worst about Callum.

But Kat tells Phil that she was mugged, but he was too busy to listen and orders him to leave.

Phil later apologises to Kat and says he has a proposition for her – he’s seen the laundrette is up for lease and wants them to run it together.

Fitzy is stabbed

Callum is horrified when his colleague is stabbed (Credit: BBC)

Later Callum and Fitzy spot the mugger that Kat described.

They chase him but the mugger stabs Fitzy. Is he going to be okay?

Violet and Rainie clash

Violet causes trouble for Rainie (Credit: BBC)

Vi criticises Rainie’s co-parenting set up whilst Stuart wants to tell his nan about their surrogacy plans, but Rainie refuses.

Vi continues to make constant digs at Rainie and Rainie pleads with Stuart to get her out.

Later at The Vic, Vi tells Stuart that she knows Rainie isn’t her biggest fan and she’s surprised to learn about Rainie’s chequered past.

But before Stuart can ask his nan to move out, Vi spots Honey and gets an idea…

Ruby strikes a deal with Lily

Ruby strikes a deal with Lily (Credit: BBC)

Martin worries that Arthur is missing his big sister Lily, but Ruby reminds him they can’t pander to Lily.

In the café, he asks Lily to move back in but she says she’s happy living with Jean.

Ruby overhears Lola on the phone and asks if she has any tips for dealing with her stepdaughter.

Taking Lola’s advice, Ruby strikes a deal with Lily.

Lola notices a change in Isaac

Lola notices a change in Isaac (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Isaac ends up snapping at Lola and is distracted again. But Lola puts it down to him worrying about his students.

However he quickly changes his tune and takes Lola out for a drink, unaware she has clocked the small changes in him.

EastEnders air tonight (June 7) at 8.05pm on BBC One.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

