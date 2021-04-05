EastEnders character Nancy Carter will be returning to Walford soon. However it has been revealed that she will be returning with a big surprise.

It was revealed in February 2021 that Nancy would be coming back to Albert Square. The character has been away for five years, but what brings her back?

Nancy is coming back (Credit: BBC)

Over the last few months it was revealed Mick had been sexually abused as a child and is the father of Frankie Lewis.

Recently Mick and Linda reclaimed their place in The Queen Vic.

However it has been revealed that in upcoming scenes Nancy returns without her husband Tamwar.

Frankie is Mick’s daughter (Credit: BBC)

As reported in the Metro, an EastEnders spokesperson teased that Nancy’s unexpected arrival will throw up surprises for more than just Nancy, who has to get her head around meeting Frankie and finding out what her dad went through.

It transpires that Nancy is hiding her own secrets too. But is she running from something?

Nancy was last seen in 2016 when she left Walford to go travelling with Tamwar.

EastEnders spoilers: Maddy talks about returning as Nancy Carter

Speaking about retuning to EastEnders, actress Maddy Hill said: “I’m so excited to be coming back and reconnecting with all the hilarious, warm, talented cast and crew and meeting some lovely new faces.

“I absolutely loved playing Nancy and have often wondered what she’s up to, so feel very grateful to rediscover her 5 years on.”

EastEnders Executive Producer Jon Sen said: “We’re delighted to have Maddy back and I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Nancy.

Mick and Linda are back in charge of The Vic (Credit: BBC)

“There’s a lot of mystery surrounding her return as she’s coming back to a family that have been through a difficult year – things are definitely not as Nancy left them.

“Maddy is a fantastic actor and we feel very lucky to have her back in Walford.”

