Former EastEnders star Martine McCutcheon showed off her “youthful” new look on Instagram on Thursday (July 7).

The star, 46, took to Instagram Stories after heading to the salon to have her brows done.

The gorgeous actress revealed that she loves getting her brows done because it gives her an “effortless” look.

Alongside a no-makeup selfie, Martine excitedly said that it makes her feel more “youthful” when they’re done right.

Martine McCutcheon showed off her brows on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Martine McCutcheon on Instagram

“It’s amazing what a difference great brows can make!” gushed the star.

“No makeup and they just give you that youthful effortlessly put-together look. My lady is the best!”

Martine regularly shares updates about her life on Instagram and shares tips and tricks about how she stays looking so good for her age.

Recently she opened up about a habit that had gotten her some dirty looks at her son’s school everytime she picked him up and dropped him off.

She confessed to an ‘addiction that she was finding hard to kick.

Martine McCutcheon regularly shares updates with fans on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Speaking to The Sun, in May, Martine confessed she had forced herself to give up the habit that gave her a little buzz throughout the day.

Fortunately, the TV star was just talking about Diet Coke.

Martine said: “I don’t really drink tea or coffee so the caffeine in it was my thing.”

She added: “I’d wake up then be walking my seven-year-old into the playground with a can of Diet Coke and the mothers looked at me disgusted, absolutely disgusted.

“I was drinking it at that time of day and even before I went to bed. I always had a can next to me – I loved that little buzz it gave me.”

Elsewhere, Martine became emotional on Instagram this week after she dropped her son, Rafferty, off at pre-prep school for the final time before he moves to a bigger boys’ school.

