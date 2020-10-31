EastEnders star Luisa Bradshaw-White has opened up about adopting her two daughters.

The Tina Carter actress revealed she had an epiphany at 30 in Bali when she realised she wanted children.

After ruling out using a sperm donor and giving birth herself, she and wife Annette began meetings with adoption agencies.

And it was there she immediately saw her future daughters.

Louisa Bradshaw-White and her wife Annette adopted two girls (Credit: Splash)

What did Luisa say about adoption?

Speaking to Metro, Luisa said: “We saw so many pictures and people used to ask what we wanted and we didn’t know. I just know when I see him or her or them.

Read more: Celebrity tributes pour in for Bond actor Sir Sean Connery who has died aged 90

“Then I heard about these two little girls. I remember getting the pictures out and I burst into tears and knew that’s my kids. And I recognised them. My oldest daughter – I just knew that I knew her and my youngest one was so cute. It was just amazing.

“I still know to this day that they are my kids – that sounds controversial even saying that. They are mine and I believe that. In some ways I know I share them, but in my soul, we’ve been together lifetimes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luisa Bradshaw White (@officiallulubw) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:08am PDT

EastEnders star Luisa Bradshaw-White reveals first picture of her daughters

She also recently posted the pictures she was first shown of her daughters on Instagram.

Luisa wrote: “I don’t post photos of my kids and this photo is so incredibly personal to me. But it is #nationaladoptionweek and adoption is something I am hugely passionate about.

“This photo is the pic that was sent to me by Social Services in 2005. I had been sent so many photos of so many different children.

Luisa plays Tina Carter in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

“But when I saw this pic of my girls I instantly recognised them and burst into tears! I knew they were mine.

“We have been on such a journey since (they are now 19 and nearly 18.). Rocky at times! But I always say they were exactly what I asked for!

“Cheeky, kind, naughty, fun and so loving. I won’t talk about the trauma they have experienced as that is their story. But for me the journey has been so incredibly beautiful.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Kush breaks down as he admits gambling addiction

“Challenging, but so immensely rewarding. There are so many kids out there that need a loving environment, a place to call home, that is safe, and nurtures them.

“It won’t be easy but life never is!

“I couldn’t love my girls any more than I do. This is my forever family and I am so grateful every single day.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!