EastEnders hunk Kush Kazemi will break down and admit to being a gambling addict next week.

The market stall trader has found himself sinking into despair as his poker addiction has got the better of him.

EastEnders viewers watched tearfully last night as he found himself losing the Slater family home in a rigged game with Suki Panesar.

He returned home to tell girlfriend Kat the entire family would be homeless by the end of the week.

Kush Kazemi is devastated to have lost everything (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will the Slaters lose their home thanks to Kush?

Now, next week, Kush will desperately try to find a way out for the family.

Read more: Katie Price shares gruesome images of her life-changing foot injuries

If he fails he, Big Mo, Kat and her three children and Stacey and her three children and mother Jean will all find themselves homeless.

He will even try begging Suki for another option to them losing their home.

But after teaming up with Ruby Allen, Suki refuses his pleas and demands he honour the terms of the bet.

Stacey is less than impressed with Kush for losing the Slater’s home (Credit: BBC)

Martin confronts Ruby over Kush

Meanwhile Kush’s best friend Martin Fowler ends up feeling deeply guilty about letting Kush get involved in the game that lost him £10,000 and his house.

And when Martin confronts wife Ruby about what happened, she refuses to come clean about how she helped Suki and made it so that Kush would lose.

The pair teamed up to rid themselves of the Slaters, with Ruby wanting Stacey gone and Suki wanting the house back so she could turn it into money-making flats.

Suki teamed up with Ruby Allen to destroy Kush and the Slaters (Credit: BBC)

However it seems one of the Panesars may not be willing to let his scheming mother have her way.

After spending the night with Stacey earlier this month, Kheerat has become fond of her.

So he realises that his mum’s poker skills alone wouldn’t have ordinarily beaten Kush. But will he do anything about it?

Read more: EastEnders: Viewers horrified as Honey is drugged by Paul

Back at the Slaters, Kush knows Suki has set him up, but he can’t prove it.

So he has no choice but to come clean about the depths of his addiction to Stacey.

The pair have a tearful heart-to-heart where Kush opens up about how addiction. He begs her to help him but with her family about to lose their home, she’s in no mood.

These scenes will air in EastEnders beginning Monday (November 2) at 8.05pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!