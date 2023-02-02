EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt ‘landed with huge debt’ amid fears he’s given up acting for good

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt has landed himself with a huge debt, it has been reported.

The star’s alleged financial issues come amid fan fears that he’s given up acting for good.

Adam is in debt, according to reports (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt in huge debt?

Back in 2017, Adam set up his gin company, Neat Distillery Ltd, launching a number of trendy gins not soon after.

Then, in 2021, Adam quit his role as Ian Beale.

However, it doesn’t look like a comeback to EastEnders is on the cards, as it has now been alleged that he has folded his media company, XL Management.

Reports suggest this is perhaps the biggest hint yet that the 54-year-old star has given up acting for good.

However, it’s not just his media company that’s closed – his gin company has too.

Adam’s company has folded (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt folds gin company

According to The Sun, the gin company’s website is now defunct.

The brand’s social media pages haven’t been updated since 2019 either.

Neat Distillery Ltd posted accounts last year – which have reportedly remained unchanged for 12 months – allegedly showing the company to be £13,370 in debt.

Adam ran the company with his ex-wife, Beverley.

They both reportedly had joint control of the business.

According to The Sun, the company had always been in debt, ever since it launched back in 2017.

ED! has contacted Adam’s reps for comment.

Adam looks unrecognisable in a new beach snap

The news about Adam’s company comes not long after he stunned fans with a holiday snap in which he looked unrecognisable.

Adam took to Instagram back in December to share a selfie of himself on the beach.

Dressed in a wooly hat, Adam can be seen rocking a grey/white beard as he stands on a beach at sunset – looking a far cry from his alter-ego on EastEnders.

“Sunset beach. I know, I look grumpy. Must remember to smile when I take a selfie,” he captioned the post.

