Eamonn Holmes has wowed his Instagram followers with a photo of himself and his brother.

The This Morning presenter posted the snap to Instagram on Saturday to wish his brother Brian a happy birthday.

In the photo, the pair beam alongside each other as Eamonn reveals they won’t be able to celebrate due to coronavirus restrictions.

What did Eamonn Holmes say on Instagram?

The star wrote: “Happy Birthday to my Baby bro Brian.

“I’m older by 13 months but obviously I had a harder paper round than him.

“Can’t celebrate… but we will eventually mate. Laughter always guaranteed. Many Happy Returns.”

Eamonn’s Instagram fans gushed over his brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans loved the picture, with many gushing over Brian.

One said: “Another handsome Holmes.”

Another wrote: “Happy birthday Brian… you are both very handsome.”

A third commented: “Handsome brothers. Happy birthday.”

Another quipped: “Are you sure that’s not Nick Knowles’ brother?”

Eamonn is a regular on This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford (Credit: ITV)

Another insisted they thought Eamonn was more “handsome”, writing: “Your much handsome then he is.”

Eamonn has three other brothers – Leonard, Colm and Conor.

Meanwhile, Eamonn recently opened up about his weight and admitted he can’t look at photos of himself in his 30s and 40s.

The presenter, 61, said working on breakfast TV made him gain weight because he would eat six meals before lunch.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the presenter said: “I didn’t realise how much it changed my life, your habit and how you are. I was three stone heavier when I was on GMTV than I am now.

Eamonn admitted he struggles to look at photos of himself in his 30s and 40s (Credit: ITV)

“The pictures of me in my 30s and 40s, I just can’t look at.”

He explained: “You eat more. You get up early and have a bowl of cornflakes at 4am, you get to work and you have a bacon roll then you might eat something on air like a doughnut then you finish at 9am and someone says ‘you fancy some breakfast?’”

