Eamonn Holmes has admitted he can’t look at photos of himself in his 30s and 40s because of his weight.

The This Morning presenter, 61, said working on breakfast TV made him gain weight because he would eat six meals before lunch.

The star did early morning TV for 26 years and said it was “very ageing”.

Eamonn Holmes admitted he can’t look at photos of himself in his 30s and 40s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

Speaking to the Daily Star, the presenter said: “I didn’t realise how much it changed my life, your habit and how you are. I was three stone heavier when I was on GMTV than I am now.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes: This Morning host hits out at ‘difficult people’ in TV industry after axe

“The pictures of me in my 30s and 40s, I just can’t look at.”

Eamonn Holmes pictured with Ester McVey on GMTV in the 90s (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

The star admits eating several meals before his lunch break

Eamonn added that he would tuck into six or seven meals before his lunch break.

He explained: “You eat more. You get up early and have a bowl of cornflakes at 4am, you get to work and you have a bacon roll then you might eat something on air like a doughnut then you finish at 9am and someone says ‘you fancy some breakfast?’”

The star went on to reveal he lost three stone over five years.

Eamonn hosted GMTV from 1993 to 2005 before presenting Sky News between 2005 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Eamonn also hosted Friday editions of This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford.

Ruth and Eamonn hosted Fridays on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

However, the couple have now been replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Eamonn and Ruth will only host half-terms and other holidays on the daytime show.

The pictures of me in my 30s and 40s, I just can’t look at.

Last month, Eamonn told viewers after they hosted their final Friday show: “You won’t be watching us any more on a Friday.

“Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, they’re going to be here on Fridays here on in.

“And please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years.”

Eamonn and Ruth won’t be hosting This Morning on Fridays (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ruth added: “It’s been a tricky year for everybody, we hope we have helped you through it a little bit.

Read more: Ruth Langsford praises Eamonn Holmes for ‘making her feel sexy’

“Thank you for all your support.”

Did you enjoy watching Ruth and Eamonn on a Friday? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.