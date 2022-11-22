Eamonn Holmes has laid his mother to rest and confessed on Twitter that he felt “overwhelmed” following the outpouring of support over her death.

The 62-year-old presenter posted a heartbreaking announcement on Instagram last week, revealing she had died.

In the days following, Eamonn received an outpouring of support from his fans and followers across social media.

As a result, Eamonn took to Twitter today (November 22) to share his gratitude for those who had reached out to share their condolences.

TV personality Eamonn Holmes lost his mother last week (Credit: Splashnews)

Eamonn Holmes lays his mother to rest

He told his followers: “To all of you genuinely good people who have offered me such kindness and comfort over the death of my Mother; I read all your messages and am genuinely overwhelmed and humbled.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

Eamonn then revealed details of her funeral

“We lay her to Rest this morning,” he said.

To all you genuinely good people who have offered me such kindness and comfort over the death of my Mother , I read all your messages and am genuinely overwhelmed and humbled 😞. Thank you from the bottom my Heart💕 . We lay her to Rest this morning 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/M2YsMSFpP9 — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) November 22, 2022

Eamonn Holmes supported by fans

Fans rushed to comment and comfort Eamonn on Twitter.

One replied: “A genuinely pretty woman. I see it in her eyes the most here. When she was younger surely she must have been an absolutely striking beauty. I admire the strength anyone has to be such a presence in media to show such open humility & love so openly like this. Wishing all the family love.”

Eamonn appeared to be touched by the reply, and wrote: “Very nice of you to say. Thank you”.

Another fan wrote: “Very sorry to hear of your loss. No matter how old any of us get, we still cherish and miss our parents and the selfless love they gave us.”

“I lost my beautiful Mum last month to Alzheimer’s. My heart goes out to you and your family,” added another of Eamonn’s followers.

What else has Eamonn Holmes said about death of his mother?

Eamonn first broke the news of his mother’s death last week (November 18).

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, the GB News star posted a snap of his mother and shared a message with his followers.

“My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon,” he captioned the post.

“She’s at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation,” he continued.

“We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye.

“Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x.”

Eamonn Holmes took to Twitter to share some details of his mum’s funeral (Credit: Splashnews)

Pals share their heartbreak

At the time, celebs quickly rallied around Eamonn and shared their condolences.

“Oh Eamonn, I’m so sorry. Such a difficult time, sending my condolences and love to you and the family,” Dr Amir Khan commented.

“I’m so sorry to hear this sending you love,” Katie Price said.

“I’m so sorry. Sending love,” GMB host Susanna Reid wrote.

While fellow GMB star Charlotte Hawkins commented: “Oh no, so very sorry. Sending love & a big hug to you”.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes’ co-star Isabel Webster admits ‘heartbreak’ over his health woes

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.