Eamonn Holmes announced has that his beloved mum has passed away.

The 62-year-old presenter posted the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram earlier this afternoon (November 18).

And the star’s followers rushed to offer their condolences as he detailed his “last goodbye” with her.

Eamonn Holmes announces death of his mum

Earlier this afternoon, Eamonn took to Instagram to share some heartbreaking news.

In a post for his 757k followers to see, the star revealed that his beloved mother, Josie, sadly passed away this afternoon.

Eamonn uploaded a photo of his mum waving from the front door of her house.

The Irish broadcaster penned a lengthy caption to accompany the heartbreaking post.

“My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon,” he captioned the post.

“She’s at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation,” he continued.

“We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye.

“Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x.”

Eamonn Holmes’ followers show their support

Hundreds of Eamonn’s followers took to the comments section to send their condolences to the GB News star.

“Love and sympathy [heart emoji],” BBC News anchor Huw Edwards wrote.

“Oh Eamonn, I’m so sorry. Such a difficult time, sending my condolences and love to you and the family,” Dr Amir Khan commented.

“I’m so sorry to hear this sending you love,” Katie Price said.

“I’m so sorry. Sending love,” GMB host Susanna Reid wrote.

“Oh no, so very sorry. Sending love & a big hug to you,” Charlotte Hawkins commented.

“I’m so so sorry Eamonn, thinking of you and your dear brothers. God bless your dear mum and she’ll continue to look over you, she will always be there for sure in your hearts,” another follower said.

Eamonn stuns his fans

The Irish broadcaster’s sad news comes just days after he stunned fans with his impressive new look.

Many of the GB News presenter’s followers thought he was looking “younger” and “slimmer” in a recent snap.

Eamonn took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo of himself with his pooch, Maggie.

The photo showed Eamonn giving Maggie a kiss as they cuddled.

“Better than Medicine,” he captioned the sweet post.

” My favourite visitor while I recuperate. I love you so much Maggie,” he continued.

“I hope I become the Man you believe I am. #Unconditional Love.”

Plenty of his followers took to the comment section to gush over Eamonn’s youthful appearance.

“Wow, you look years younger, soooo handsome,” one of his followers wrote.

“I thought that as well. He’s looking 30 years younger!” another said.

