Eamonn Holmes stuns fans with ‘dapper’ new look at races

Eamonn Holmes has stunned his Instagram fans with a “dapper” new look, as he continues to use his walking stick.

The 62-year-old shared his new look with his 756k followers on Instagram, and it’s safe to say that his fans were impressed!

Eamonn Holmes’ new look

Eamonn was at Cheltenham Festival yesterday and certainly dressed for the occasion.

In the snap, the GB News host can be seen wearing a smart suit, a pale blue shirt, and a spotty tie. He can also be seen wearing a big overcoat too.

The star topped the look off with a blue flat cap. He can also be seen holding his walking stick in the snap too.

“A touch of the #PeakyBlinders at Cheltenham but no luck of the #Irish,” he captioned the post.

The post has since picked up over 14,000 Likes, as well as hundreds of comments from fans and followers.

Eamonn has been using a walking stick recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Eamonn Holmes’ followers react?

It’s safe to say that Eamonn’s followers were loving his new look.

“Very dapper,” one of his followers wrote.

“Very handsome – cap suits you!” another said.

“Hope you had a fabulous day, very dapper,” a third commented.

“Love the outfit very dapper, love your cap,” another told the star.

“Looking very dapper Mr Holmes,” a fifth wrote.

Eamonn’s recent Instagram posts have gone down a treat (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Eamonn been up to recently?

This is the second Instagram post that Eamonn has posted that’s gone down a treat recently.

On Friday (March 11), Eamonn shared an adorable snap of himself and his baby granddaughter with his 756k followers.

In the photo, Eamonn and Emilia, his granddaughter, are on the sofa together as they look lovingly at each other.

“It took a while…. but I think she loves me now,” he captioned the post. “Granddaughter Emilia.”

Fans were loving the heartwarming snap, and were keen for Eamonn to know that.

“I’m not crying, you are!!! Jeez that’s such a beautiful photo… look at the love,” one of his followers commented.

“What a gorgeous pic,” another said.

“Who couldn’t love you Eamonn,” a third wrote.

