Eamonn Holmes fans all making the same comment as he celebrates family occasion

Eamonn Holmes fans were all making the same comment as he marked son Declan’s birthday today (March 10).

The former This Morning host took to social media in celebration of his eldest son’s 33rd birthday.

Marking the occasion, Eamonn shared a throwback shot of himself and Declan as a tiny baby.

Alongside the throwback, he also included a photo of Declan with his own daughter Emilia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Eamonn Holmes celebrates son Declan’s birthday

Eamonn shared his pride over his eldest son in a touching caption.

The GB News presenter wrote: “33 years ago he was my first born. Now he too knows the responsibility of being a dad.

“Happy Birthday Dec. So proud of you son x.”

So proud of you son.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the snap, with many gushing over 33-year-old Declan.

One said: “So handsome.”

Another added: “What a handsome young man and a beautiful girl he has.”

Eamonn Holmes marked his son Declan’s birthday on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

A third wrote: “Beautiful photo guys. Handsome genes following through nicely – precious moments.”

A fourth posted: “Like father like son beautiful photos.”

In addition, a fifth shared: “Nearly as handsome as you Eamonn.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ITV role following Eamonn Holmes’ fresh attack

Meanwhile, Eamonn’s wife Ruth Langsford penned: “You only imagine this day… and here it is!”

The star became a grandad in July last year, after daughter-in-law Jenny gave birth to baby Emilia.

Sharing the news at the time, Eamonn said: “My first born Son Declan with his first born and my first Grandchild Emelia. Welcome to The World Emelia.”

Eamonn admitted he is ‘proud’ of his first born child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn hits out at This Morning

The Irish host hasn’t held back with his opinions on ITV and This Morning since making the switch to GB News this year.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, he claimed that he wasn’t “treated with respect” by his former employer.

Eamonn told the publication: “I made the jump to GB News because options dried up. The ‘wrong age’, at the ‘wrong stage’ – at some point, it becomes very hard to get work.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes admits he ‘doesn’t miss’ daytime TV and feels ‘appreciated’ at GB News

He added: “It was obvious that I didn’t tick the boxes for ITV any more, and I wasn’t being treated with respect there.”

Meanwhile, he also hit out at This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield in a separate chat.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, he said: “Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He’s very passive-aggressive.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.