Eamonn Holmes smiles in suit after first day on GB News
News

Eamonn Holmes melts fans’ hearts with new photo of adorable granddaughter

What a cutie!

By Rebecca Carter

Eamonn Holmes has delighted his fans with a new photo of his adorable granddaughter.

The GB News presenter, 62, shared a snap of his granddaughter Emilia to his Instagram on Sunday.

In the picture, the tot is wearing a peach coloured jumper and knitted trousers.

Eamonn Holmes granddaughter

Little Emilia is seen looking straight into the camera.

Read more: Stephen Mulhern on real reason he didn’t go on a ‘date in four years’

Eamonn gushed in the caption: “I know I’m biased… I am her Grand Papa after all. Little Emmy.”

The post was flooded with comments, with many telling Eamonn what a little cutie Emilia is.

Eamonn Holmes smiling in suit At The Best Heroes Awards In London
Eamonn shared a cute photo of his granddaughter Emilia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: “Oh my goodness, she’s so big already and absolutely adorable.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous! Can see she’s taking after the Holmes. Bet Papa spoils her.”

A third added: “My goodness little Emmy is adorable.”

Another commented: “She is so adorable, and you have every right to play the proud ‘Grand Papa’ card.”

Eamonn Holmes smiles in suit after first day on GB News
Eamonn delighted his fans with the photo of Emilia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last month, Eamonn shared a couple of snaps of Emilia.

The first picture showed the little girl not looking too happy as Eamonn cuddled her.

Eamonn said: “Just been to see Emilia my Grandchild… that child adores me!”

However, shortly after, Eamonn posted a picture of him and Emilia looking at each other.

He wrote: “It took a while…. but I think she loves me now. Granddaughter Emilia.”

Fans gushed over the moment as one said: “What a truly beautiful picture. Moments to cherish and treasure.”

Another wrote: “Aww Eamonn look how she looks at you.”

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia photo scandal – every sorry detail

Eamonn’s wife Ruth Langsford added: “Of course she does… we all do!”

Vanessa Feltz also told Eamonn: “You are an acquired taste and she has acquired it!”

What do you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Vernon Kay and Clodagh McKenna talking on This Morning today April 11, 2022
This Morning host Vernon Kay apologises for Clodagh McKenna’s behaviour
Gogglebox stars Gyles and Mary on the show
Gogglebox star Mary sparks complaints from viewers after last night’s show
Oti Mabuse alongside Dec Donnelly on Saturday Night Takeaway
Saturday Night Takeaway star Oti Mabuse has fans all saying same thing
Gok Wan This Morning
This Morning star Gok Wan’s heartbreaking marriage admission ahead of split from Holby City star
The Wanted singers Jay McGuiness and Tom Parker
The Wanted star Jay McGuiness remembers Tom Parker in heartbreaking post
Prince Charles and Camilla smiling during royal engagement alongside Prince Harry smiling in New York
Prince Harry ‘to go after Camilla, Charles and William in memoir,’ claims expert