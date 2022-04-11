Eamonn Holmes melts fans’ hearts with new photo of adorable granddaughter

Eamonn Holmes has delighted his fans with a new photo of his adorable granddaughter.

The GB News presenter, 62, shared a snap of his granddaughter Emilia to his Instagram on Sunday.

In the picture, the tot is wearing a peach coloured jumper and knitted trousers.

Little Emilia is seen looking straight into the camera.

Eamonn gushed in the caption: “I know I’m biased… I am her Grand Papa after all. Little Emmy.”

The post was flooded with comments, with many telling Eamonn what a little cutie Emilia is.

One person said: “Oh my goodness, she’s so big already and absolutely adorable.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous! Can see she’s taking after the Holmes. Bet Papa spoils her.”

A third added: “My goodness little Emmy is adorable.”

Another commented: “She is so adorable, and you have every right to play the proud ‘Grand Papa’ card.”

Last month, Eamonn shared a couple of snaps of Emilia.

The first picture showed the little girl not looking too happy as Eamonn cuddled her.

Eamonn said: “Just been to see Emilia my Grandchild… that child adores me!”

However, shortly after, Eamonn posted a picture of him and Emilia looking at each other.

He wrote: “It took a while…. but I think she loves me now. Granddaughter Emilia.”

Fans gushed over the moment as one said: “What a truly beautiful picture. Moments to cherish and treasure.”

Another wrote: “Aww Eamonn look how she looks at you.”

Eamonn’s wife Ruth Langsford added: “Of course she does… we all do!”

Vanessa Feltz also told Eamonn: “You are an acquired taste and she has acquired it!”

