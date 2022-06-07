Eamonn Holmes supported by fans as he announces time off following ‘unexpected’ hospital treatment

Eamonn Holmes has revealed an “unexpected” hospital stint after missing GB News for the past week.
In a recent tweet the GB News presenter announced that he’s taking some time off following a reoccurrence of a long-term back condition.
And fans rushed to Twitter to share their support!
Eamonn Holmes hospital
Fans were confused when they noticed that Eamonn hasn’t been presenting GB News for the past week.
However, Eamonn revealed that he’s taking a short time off on doctor’s orders, following ‘unexpected’ hospital treatment.
He tweeted: “Hi everyone, many of you have been wondering why I haven’t been presenting GB News for the past week. Unfortunately due to a reoccurrence of a long-term back condition, I’ve had to undergo some unexpected hospital treatment and am now following doctor’s orders by taking a short time off.
“However, I am looking forward to being back alongside Isabel [Webster], my Breakfast co-presenter and friend, next week.
“Even though I only joined GB News six months ago the whole team and our amazing audience have shown me immense support which has been greatly appreciated. I now just need some time with my family to heal and recuperate.”
Eamonn Holmes break
After Eamonn announced that he’s taking a short break from GB News, the presenter will be taken aback by the support and love he received from his fans on Twitter.
One fan tweeted: “Get well soon @Eamonnholmes. See you next Monday morning.”
Another said: “So glad you’re okay! Rest up and hope you feel better soon.”
A third added: “Sorry to hear this Eamonn. I hope you feel better soon.”
GB News also commented: “We hope you feel better soon @Eamonnholmes! Sending love and best wishes from all of us here at GB News.”
