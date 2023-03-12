Ruth Langsford talking on Loose Women, Eamonn Holmes outside studios
Eamonn Holmes supported by wife Ruth as he shares health update with fans

Eamonn has struggled with his chronic pain

By Rebecca Carter

Eamonn Holmes has issued a health update as his fans rallied around the star.

The GB News presenter has suffered from some health woes in recent years. He underwent an operation on his back last year after suffering from chronic pain and three slipped discs.

However, Eamonn, 63, then fell weeks after the operation and broke his shoulder meaning he took some time off work to rest.

Now, Eamonn is back at work and recovering from his health setbacks.

Eamonn Holmes health update

On Saturday, Eamonn took to Instagram to share a photo of himself training.

He wrote: “Training with my eyes closed. It’s all about regaining my balance.

“Hard work made harder balancing on one leg.”

His fans were quick to offer their support to Eamonn as one gushed: “Brilliant Eamonn. You are amazing. Looking good.”

Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford smiling at TRIC Awards
Ruth urged Eamonn to ‘keep going’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “You have the strength of your Mother and the determination @eamonnholmes. Continued healing being sent.”

Someone else commented: “Looking great @eamonnholmes. That’s a difficult exercise (on one leg – eyes shut) but it’ll be worth it. Keep up the great work!”

Meanwhile, Loose Women star Ruth Langsford wrote to her husband: “Keep going x,” alongside clapping emojis.

It comes after Eamonn opened up about his health battles on Kaye Adams’ podcast recently.

Eamonn Holmes looking to the side on GB News
Eamonn has suffered some health woes in recent years (Credit: GB News)

He said: “The most awful thing is being dependent on other people and what that does for you.

“There’s so many things where it’s demoralising. It’s very humiliating. Another thing is loneliness. Talking to people.”

Ruth has also spoken about Eamonn’s struggles during an appearance on Loose Women.

Last year, Eamonn had said in an interview that his “own family are bored of my moaning”.

Addressing her husband’s comments, Ruth said on the daytime show: “He said in this interview, which actually made me feel a bit sad, he said, ‘I think my family are a bit fed up with me now.’

Ruth and Eamonn

“He said, ‘The kids are a bit embarrassed about how I move around or don’t move around, and Ruth’s getting a bit fed up with me.’

Read more: This Morning star’s response when asked if he misses Eamonn Holmes

“I thought, well, I am and I’m not. Do you know what I mean? It’s human.”

Ruth, 62, added: “You can’t help, but when you’re helping someone all the time and they’re very incapacitated it’s hard to be Florence Nightingale all the time.”

