This Morning star Gok Wan had a cryptic response when asked whether he misses Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn left the ITV show after he and wife Ruth Langsford were replaced in their usual Friday slot by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Recently, Gok was asked specifically if missed his former This Morning colleague on the long-running daytime show.

And his response was very vague.

The Sun put the question to Gok in an interview.

When asked if he specifically missed Eamonn on the set, Gok said: “Oh, I love all the (This Morning) family, I love all the family.”

Perhaps the real question is did he mean yes or no?

Gok has fronted the fashion slot and filled in on the This Morning sofa for the past nine years.

Meanwhile, after his This Morning exit, Eamonn moved to GB News.

However, the presenter has suffered a string of health woes in recent years.

Suffering from chronic back pain he was forced to have an operation on his spine last year.

But he later revealed just two weeks into his recovery, he fell down the stairs at home and fractured his shoulder.

This year he has been pictured being pushed in a wheelchair by his eldest son Declan, 34, from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes.

The 63-year-old also shares Rebecca, 32, and Niall, 30, with Gabrielle.

He and Ruth also share a son called Jack, 21.

This week fans were delighted to see him look much healthier as he shared a picture of a happier looking version of himself on his Instagram.

