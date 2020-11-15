This Morning host Eamonn Holmes has broken his silence after he and his wife Ruth Langsford were reportedly “axed” from the show.

ED! reported earlier today (November 15) that the married couple are reportedly set to be replaced on the show by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Now, however, Eamonn has broken his silence.

Eamonn, 60, took to social media to share his condolences following the death of much-loved TV personality Des O’Connor.

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

Following the news of 88-year-old Des’ death, Eamonn has shared his memories of the TV veteran.

Writing on Instagram, he told fans how kind the comedian and former Countdown presenter was to him over the years.

Not only did he radiate star quality he was always a really nice man to me down through the years.

Eamonn wrote: “Not only did he radiate star quality, he was always a really nice man to me down through the years.

“They don’t make them like Des any more. Rest in peace.”

Fans have been quick to comment, with many praising Eamonn for his nice words.

Did Eamonn say anything about This Morning?

This is the first time Eamonn has used social media following the shock reports that he and wife Ruth have been dropped from This Morning’s Friday shows.

The couple have been fronting the Friday edition of the flagship ITV programme since 2006 and they are a huge hit with viewers.

However, show bosses apparently want to shake things up.

Eamonn didn’t address the reports his post.

Who will ‘replace’ Eamonn and Ruth?

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will now take over the Friday shows, it has been claimed.

It is said that Eamonn and Ruth will then cover for main hosts, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, during their six-week summer break.

Just last week, Ruth insisted to New! magazine that she wasn’t concerned about a possible rejig of hosts.

Ruth, 60, said: “I think I am very good at what I do, and as long as they want me I’ll be there.

“I’ve been doing it a very long time and it seems we’ve been very popular, so I presume all those things will be taken into consideration.”

The switch-up comes after ITV chief Carolyn McCall outlined her accelerated diversity and inclusion plan to staff at the network.

A spokesperson for This Morning has told Entertainment Daily: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly & Phillip and Eamonn & Ruth.

“Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course.”

