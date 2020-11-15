Former Countdown host Des O’Connor has sadly died at the age of 88, it has been confirmed.

The veteran entertainer enjoyed six decades at the top and made a name for himself both here and in the States.

The Des O’Connor Show host is survived by wife Jodie Brooke Wilson and five children.

He is said to have died “peacefully” in his sleep in hospital.

Former Countdown host Des O’Connor has died aged 88 and fans have called the news ‘so sad’ (Credit: Shutterstock)

How did Countdown host Des O’Connor die?

The much-loved TV veteran was taken to hospital just over a week ago after a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire, his agent confirmed.

His family had visited him hospital, it was confirmed.

A statement from his agent announcing his sad passing called Des a “total professional”.

It said: “He was a joy to work with – he was talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional.

“He loved life, and considered enthusiasm almost as important as oxygen. He adored his family – they were everything to him.

“He is survived by his wife Jodie, their son Adam and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.”

‘A fabulous international TV career’

They added: “Jodie’s world is shattered, she and Adam and Des’s daughters are hurting more than you could possibly imagine.

“Des was the ultimate entertainer. He loved being on stage – entertaining a live audience. Des always said the sound of laughter was like the sound of heavenly music.

“He had a fabulous international TV career, presenting his own prime-time TV shows for over 45 years. On stage he starred at almost every leading venue throughout the world.”

Des is survived by wife Jodie and five kids (Credit: Splash News)

‘This is so sad’

Tributes have flooded in for the TV star, who was so loved by many.

“He’s gone to join the great entertainers club in the sky with Brucie, Crowther, and Monkhouse, that’ll be one hell of a gameshow,” said one fan.

“RIP, my dear mum always loved you,” said another.

“This is so sad,” another added.

“Another true celebrity icon lost to 2020, sending so much love to his family,” another declared.

“All the legends of tv are leaving us one by one,” another posted sadly.

