Eamonn Holmes fans were all asking the same question about his wife, Ruth Langsford, following a bash with GB News co-host Isabel Webster.

The presenter – who made his debut on the breakfast show last month – joined Isabel at the Broadcast Awards on Thursday evening (February 10).

Documenting the night on Instagram, Eamonn cosied up for a selfie alongside his breakfast co-star.

Eamonn Holmes parties without wife Ruth Langsford

Eamonn, 62, looked smart in a black suit and bow tie as he posed with Isabel.

Meanwhile, Isabel also opted for black with a striking red lip.

Captioning the photo, Eamonn wrote: “Join us on Friday’s Breakfast show to see if we are both still smiling after our swanky night out?

“Seemed like a good idea at the time.”

In addition, Isabel posted the snap and said: “At the @BroadcastAwards last night. Feeling a little less bright eyed and bushy tailed this morning.

“Join us from 0600 – plenty of news to be tucking into.”

Eamonn Holmes enjoyed a ‘swanky’ night with GB News co-host Isabel Webster (Credit: GB News)

But it was Eamonn’s appearance that really caught the attention of fans.

According to some, the television star looked ‘younger’ in the shot.

One commented: “Eamonn, you have changed. You look younger & not like a man in pain, what a great time you must be having at GB News. I’ve got a DAB radio especially for your news and some.”

Eamonn looks so young!

Another added: “Eamonn looks so young.”

A third wrote: “You look like gorgeous TV husband & wife. Eamonn you look so much younger with Isabel @isabelwebstertv.”

Furthermore, a fourth shared: “Your new breakfast show certainly agrees with you. You’re looking great.”

Fans speculated over Ruth’s absence at the bash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Did Ruth go with you?’

However, others questioned whether Eamonn’s wife Ruth joined them on the night.

One posted: “Did Ruth go with you? We don’t see many posts with you both these days.”

Another added: “Looking good Eamonn, however ’bout time you posted some pictures with your beautiful wife, Ruth.”

A third wrote: “Lovely picture of you both and I enjoy your morning program. But like lots of other comments, I am missing pictures of you and Ruth.”

A fourth posted: “Was also wondering why there are no photos with Ruth for quite a while now.”

However, one commented: “I’m sure Ruth is fine. She knows how the game works.”

