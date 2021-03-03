Actor Geoffrey Scott has died at the age of 79.

His wife, Cheri Catherine Scott, confirmed on Wednesday (February 3) that he had died at home.

Geoffrey played Mark in the US soap Dynasty (Credit: ABC / YouTube)

How did actor Geoffrey Scott die?

Cheri confirmed the news to the Hollywood Reporter, which reported that he passed away from Parkinson’s just after midnight on the day after his birthday.

Geoffrey is best known for his role in Dynasty, the US soap starring Joan Collins, and Dark Shadows.

He also appeared in over 100 TV adverts.

Mark stepped back from acting in the 1990s (Credit: YouTube)

According to IMDB, he was last in the 2003 film Hulk, which also starred Eric Bana and Jennifer Connelly.

Geoffrey was born in Los Angeles in 1942 and was involved in the performing arts from a young age.

Another star of the Dynasty family has left us.

He started his career in acting in the 1960s after signing with the same talent agent who represented stars such as James Dean and Burt Reynolds.

Eventually, he signed a deal with Universal Pictures and landed the role in Dark Shadows.

He went on to act in programmes such as Dallas and Kodak, but got his big break in the 1980s when he joined the cast of Dynasty as tennis pro Mark Jennings.

His character had romances with Fallon Carrington and Alexis Colby, Joan Collins’ on-screen alter-ego.

Geoffrey stepped back from acting in the ’90s before making a brief comeback for Hulk.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died at home from Parkinson’s (Credit: ABC / YouTube)

Fans pay tribute to late star

Fans paid tribute to him on social media.

One said, with a crying emoji: “RIP #GeoffreyScott Another star of the #Dynasty family has left us #MarkJennings.”

Another wrote: “I enjoyed watching him portray Mark Jennings on Dynasty.”

A third tweeted, with broken heart and praying hands emojis: “Geoffrey Scott…”

Geoffrey is survived by his wife, Cheri, and twin sons Christopher and Matthew.

