Dragons’ Den series 19 episode two: Where can I buy Eco Union’s paint ecotrays?

Dragons’ Den continues on BBC One this week following more budding entrepreneurs as they pitch their ideas to the Dragons – but where can you buy the ecotrays?

The multi-millionaires – Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett – are all willing to invest their own cash.

So what pitches appear on Thursday January 13 2022?

One product leads to a bidding war, in which newcomer Steven describes Peter as a “vampire”.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Touker offers his opinion on one of the pitches – and it’s not good! (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch – Eco Union’s Ecotrays

Husband and wife team Joel and Nicky Buckley pitch an planet-friendly range of decorating tools.

The couple believe their idea will transform the DIY market.

Joel and Nicky, from Devon, are founders of Eco Union.

They promise a range of “sustainable decorating tools that don’t cost the earth”.

Eco-Union is a B-Corp certified business.

It provides biodegradable, compostable and recyclable Ecotrays made of sugar cane!

And the carbon-neutral trays don’t need washing up after use!

Once the layer dries, fresh paint can be added.

The pair promise no flecks, flakes or peels picked up from the previous layer.

Will Deborah offer to fund the Ecotrays pitch on Dragons’ Den? (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch – where can I buy Eco Union’s Ecotrays?

Joel and Nicky originally started production with a nine inch tray.

But now there is a full range of sizes including four inch and seven inch trays.

They also sell four inch, seven inch and 12 inch tray liners that can be used to replace the single-use plastic version.

The Ecotray is available to buy in-store and online.

Both smaller independent and larger decorating stores – including Travis Perkins and Wickes – stock the product.

The list of stockists is detailed on their website.

Pulp trays cost £3.11, a roller handle is priced at £10.46, with rollers at £3.84, and brushes start from £7.20.

Dragons’ Den pitches – what other pitches are in episode two?

James Inglesby and his fiancée Diana Ziegler pitch their sustainable beauty products Nereus London on the BBC show.

The beauty product designers believe their range of items are luxuriously appealing and planet friendly.

James and Diana’s Nereus London products attempt to tackle the problem of plastic in the bathroom.

Diana promises that their Nereus London beauty range “is not only sustainable, but it actually works”.

Meanwhile, Wiltshire-couple Vaani and Keeran pitch their specialist gift beer packages.

Coconut Flower beer is aimed at a female market, and it “not just a drink, but an experience”.

Glasgow mum Victoria Fullarton has an invention borne from her own sleepless nights.

The aspiring businesswoman is guaranteeing young children will sleep through the night with Toto Sleep Ltd – and any parent knows that’s worth its weight in gold.

Meanwhile, Canadian-born animal lover Rebecca Sloan offers Piddle Patch – a soil-free, real grass toilet for dogs.

You literally couldn’t make it up!

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

